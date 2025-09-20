  • home icon
  Why did Round 2 of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 get delayed? Reason explored

Why did Round 2 of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 get delayed? Reason explored

By Rinal Chavda
Published Sep 20, 2025 13:23 GMT
LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 delayed the start of Round 2 and postponed the opening of admission gates due to unsafe weather conditions on Saturday, September 20.

LPGA media recently updated this via an X post they shared on September 20. The caption of the post read:

“The start of Round 2 @NWAChampionship has been delayed due to dangerous weather conditions. More updates to follow.”
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025, held annually at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, is a major event on the LPGA Tour featuring top female golfers from around the world.

Since its start in 2007, the tournament has grown into a week-long celebration of golf, including community events like charity 5ks, yoga classes, and junior golf programs. The course itself is a well-regarded private club with a history of hosting prominent golf contests.

For the 2025 edition, scheduled between September 19 and 21, organizers had to adjust plans due to approaching severe weather. The tournament’s official website explained that the opening of admission gates, initially planned for 7 a.m. on September 20, was postponed to noon to safeguard everyone involved. Dangerous weather conditions also delayed the start of Round 2 to protect players, fans, and volunteers.

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Edited by Mitali
