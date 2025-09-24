Why was the Ryder Cup opening ceremony rescheduled? Reasons and new schedule explored

The Ryder Cup opening ceremony, which was scheduled for Thursday, September 25, has been rescheduled and moved up to Wednesday, September 22. The decision was made due to the inclement weather forecast for Thursday.

The Ryder Cup 2025 is set to be played from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28. Prior to the main event, the grand opening ceremony takes place on Thursday, which will now happen on Wednesday.

According to the official Ryder Cup forecast, rain is expected Thursday overnight and may continue into Friday morning. To avoid any disruption, the decision was made to move the ceremony one day earlier.

The opening ceremony will now begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, while the pre-show will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Fans who purchased Thursday tickets can use them to attend the Wednesday ceremony.

However, the Friday foursome lineup announcement will still take place on Thursday by Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald.

Team Europe has won five of the last seven editions of the Ryder Cup, while both of the U.S. wins came at home. Last time, Europe posted a 16.5–11.5 win over the visitors at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy.

Here's a look at the rosters of both teams:

Team Europe (Captain: Luke Donald)

Rory McIlroy: 16–13–4

Jon Rahm: 6–3–3

Tommy Fleetwood: 7–3–2

Robert MacIntyre: 2–0–1

Viktor Hovland: 3–4–3

Shane Lowry: 2–3–1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 1–7–0

Tyrrell Hatton: 5–4–2

Ludvig Aberg: 2–2–0

Justin Rose: 14–9–3

Sepp Straka: 1–2–0

Rasmus Hojgaard: Rookie

Team USA (Captain: Keegan Bradley)

Scottie Scheffler: 2–2–3

Justin Thomas: 7–4–2

Collin Morikawa: 4–3–1

Bryson DeChambeau: 2–3–1

Patrick Cantlay: 5–2–1

Xander Schauffele: 4–4–0

Sam Burns: 1–2–0

Harris English: 1–2–0

J. J. Spaun: Rookie

Russell Henley: Rookie

Ben Griffin: Rookie

Cameron Young: Rookie

Ryder Cup winners in recent years explored

Here's a look at the Ryder Cup champions since 2000:

2023 (Marco Simone, Italy) : Europe beat the US (16.5–11.5)

: Europe beat the US (16.5–11.5) 2021 (Whistling Straits, WI, USA) : US beat Europe (19–9)

: US beat Europe (19–9) 2018 (Le Golf National, France) : Europe beat the US (17.5–10.5)

: Europe beat the US (17.5–10.5) 2016 (Hazeltine, MN, USA) : US beat Europe (17–11)

: US beat Europe (17–11) 2014 (Gleneagles, Scotland) : Europe beat the US (16.5–11.5)

: Europe beat the US (16.5–11.5) 2012 (Medinah, IL, USA) : Europe beat the US (14.5–13.5)

: Europe beat the US (14.5–13.5) 2010 (Celtic Manor, Wales) : Europe beat the US (14.5–13.5)

: Europe beat the US (14.5–13.5) 2008 (Valhalla, KY, USA) : US beat Europe (16.5–11.5)

: US beat Europe (16.5–11.5) 2006 (K Club, Ireland) : Europe beat US (18.5–9.5)

: Europe beat US (18.5–9.5) 2004 (Oakland Hills, MI, USA) : Europe beat the US (18.5–9.5)

: Europe beat the US (18.5–9.5) 2002 (The Belfry, England): Europe beat the US (15.5–12.5)

