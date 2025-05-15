Why did Sahith Theegala withdraw from the 2025 PGA Championship? Real reason and replacement explored

Sahith Theegala was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship 2025 because of an injury. The American golfer had earlier been forced to withdraw from the final round of the Truist Championship last week, and he is still struggling with a neck injury and will not be playing in the Major this week.
The 2025 PGA Championship is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 15, and prior to that, PGA Tour communications confirmed the withdrawal of Sahith Theegala by sharing a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing that Alex Smalley will be playing in his place in the competition now.
"Sahith Theegala WD from the PGA Championship with a neck injury; Alex Smalley in."
Sahith Theegala has played in the PGA Championship two times in his career so far. He made his debut in 2023 with a T40 finish, and then last year he settled in T12. However, this season he was forced to withdraw from the competition.
Earlier this year, Theegala had played at the Masters, the first Major of the year, and he settled in a T29 position.
A look into Sahith Theegala's performance in 2025
Sahith Theegala has had a good time playing on the PGA Tour so far in the 2025 season. He started the season in Hawaii at The Sentry and played the four rounds of 76, 68, 67, and 66 and settled in T36 place. So far, he has played in 14 PGA Tour events and made the cut in 13 of them. He has two finishes in the top 25.
Here are the results of the tournaments Sahith Theegala played in 2025:
The Sentry
- Result: T36
- Score: 76, 68, 67, 66
- Prize Money: $97,750.00
Sony Open in Hawaii
- Result: T37
- Score: 67, 67, 71, 67
- Prize Money: $36,975.00
Farmers Insurance Open
- Result: T52
- Score: 71, 73, 69, 80
- Prize Money: $22,645.50
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Result: T53
- Score: 67, 72, 72, 71
- Prize Money: $43,000.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: T57
- Score: 74, 66, 69, 71
- Prize Money: $20,792.00
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T17
- Score: 72, 76, 69, 68
- Prize Money: $270,714.29
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: CUT
- Score: 78, 72
- Prize Money: -
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T52
- Score: 73, 67, 77, 73
- Prize Money: $60,750.00
Valspar Championship
- Result: T36
- Score: 69, 72, 70, 72
- Prize Money: $40,527.50
Texas Children's Houston Open
- Result: T67
- Score: 70, 67, 71, 71
- Prize Money: $19,950.00
Masters Tournament
- Result: T29
- Score: 72, 72, 73, 71
- Prize Money: $142,800.00
RBC Heritage
- Result: 69
- Score: 75, 68, 73, 69
- Prize Money: $38,000.00
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T18
- Score: 63, 69, 64, 71
- Prize Money: $38,755.00
Truist Championship
- Result: W/D
- Score: 69, 71, 78
- Prize Money: -