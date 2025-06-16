Why was Sam Burns denied relief at the US Open 2025? Controversy explained

Sam Burns headed into the last round of the 2025 US Open with the lead. In search of a win after a lost playoff last week at the RBC Canadian Open, he was met with a ruling during the final round of the Major championship that cost him a few strokes.

Ad

On the Oakmont Country Club's par-4 15th hole, Burns' 297-yard-long tee shot found the right fairway. Due to heavy rains in the area, several areas on the course had stagnant water. The golfer perceived his ball to be in casual water and requested a rules official to confirm it.

However, the rules official denied relief. Adamant on the golf ball's lie, Sam Burns requested relief a second time, only to be denied once again.

Ad

Trending

Golf analyst Kyle Porter posted a video of himself stepping on the grounds on his X platform to show fans the conditions at the Oakmont Country Club. Here's a look at the scene (via X @KylePorterNS):

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the United States Golf Association (USGA)'s rule 16, a player is entitled to relief if their ball comes to rest in abnormal course conditions like casual water which is also known as temporary water. Relief is also granted if the player's stance or swing is affected by the condition.

Several fans were left displeased with the USGA officials' decision not to grant Sam Burns relief. They expressed their disappointment via social media.

Ad

With 205 yards to the pin, Sam Burns played an iron, which let out a big splash post impact. Unhappy with the situation, he turned away as his ball continued to veer left. The ball soon came to rest in the rough near a greenside bunker.

Here's a look at Burns' second short at Oakmont's 503-yard-long 15th hole (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Burns went on to card a double bogey on the hole to lose his lead at the 2025 US Open. This marked his second double bogey of the day. He totalled 8 over par 78 for the day and settled for a joint seventh-place finish with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Tiger Woods' former coach expresses his opinion on Sam Burns' appeal for relief

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney expressed his disappointment in the USGA officials' decision not to grant Sam Burns relief on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

He reposted Flushing It Golf's X post, which showcased Kyle Porter's video of the conditions at the Oakmont Country Club. Flushing It Golf originally captioned their post:

"This is the lie Sam Burns just had to hit out of at the US Open. That screams of relief for me."

The caption in Hank Haney's post agreed with the platform while taking a jab at the USGA. He wrote (via X @HankHaney):

Ad

"Not according to the USGA, they just can’t help themselves."

Expand Tweet

Several other fans and golf enthusiasts alike have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the ruling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More