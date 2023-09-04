Why did Seamus Power withdraw from 2023 Irish Open?

Seamus Power recently had to withdraw from the much-awaited 2023 Irish Open due to massive injury concerns. The Irish golfer was looking forward to having a decent performance in his home country. However, an unexpected hip injury thwarted his expectations for the forthcoming competition.

Interestingly, Power had been suffering from a hip injury since the beginning of summer and was strongly advised against playing in the Irish Open. The 36-year-old has been out of golfing action for a long time and was prepared to make his comeback at the K Club on Thursday.

Seamus Power hasn't played professional golf since the BMW Championship which marked an end to his FedEx Cup playoff run. Additionally, he also failed to secure a qualification in the forthcoming Ryder Cup.

The Irish Open is not the first event that Power has absconded due to injury woes. The 36-year-old also decided to sit out the Scottish Open due to the same hip injury. It is reported that his right hip was causing concern for him; however, he kept on playing until something 'popped', resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament.

Seamus Power was overlooked as the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup

Captain Luke Donald has assembled a staggering lineup for team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup. Sadly, Seamus Power was overlooked for the captain's pick as Donald went for another Irish golfer, instead of him.

Shane Lowry had an interesting season this year consisting of many strong finished. Donald decided to put his faith in Lowry, instead of Power. Regardless, Seamus Power had a difficult 2023 riddled with injuries and lukewarm finishes. The primary highlight of his season was the T13 finish at the Jon Deere Classic.

On the other hand, Lowry's decent performance in three of the four major's helped him get selected for the Ryder Cup. However, Power being overlooked for the Cup turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Irish golfer who can now focus on the recovery process of his hip injury.

Power will surely bounce back from his injury by the start of the next season as the 2-time PGA winner looks to turn around his lukewarm form.