Why did Shane Lowry miss Rory McIlroy’s Amgen Irish Open triumph celebration?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:32 GMT
Shane Lowry traded late-night partying for a quiet swim as he skipped Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open celebrations.

McIlroy, a five-time Major champion, returned to the winner’s circle with a dramatic playoff victory at The K Club in County Kildare. He finally edged out Joakim Lagergren on the third extra hole, after the Swede’s approach shot bounced off the green and found the water.

Rory McIlroy held his nerve, two-putting for birdie to seal the title and collect $1.02 million in prize money. The win was McIlroy’s first since his Masters success in April, which, like this one, was also decided in a playoff, that time against Justin Rose.

While McIlroy soaked up the moment, his close friend Lowry didn’t have the same luck. A closing round of 71 left him seven-under for the week, ten shots back in a tie for 15th. Many would have expected him to join McIlroy afterwards, as the two have often celebrated big moments together. McIlroy has even spoken about a drunken lunch they shared after Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph in 2023.

This time, though, there were no shared toasts. Lowry instead enjoyed a seaside evening with his wife, Wendy, who posted a photo captioned:

“Evening swim.”

Re-sharing it, Lowry added with a smile:

“Sunday evenings used to look a bit different.”

It was far calmer than the celebrations he’s known for.

What did Shane Lowry say after his Amgen Irish Open finish?

Shane Lowry may not have repeated his 2009 Irish Open victory, which he famously won as an amateur, but he was quick to highlight the positives as he looked ahead to a busy schedule.

Reflecting on his week at The K Club, he admitted:

“It was a grind for the most part. I felt like I played nicely. Yeah, 71, I probably should have done a few better in the end, but that's the way it's been all week. I feel like seven under for the tournament is probably by far the worst score I could be standing here with. So a little disappointed, but what can you do? I tried my best, and that's it.”
Despite his frustration, Lowry was upbeat with a quick turnaround on the horizon. Next week, Shane Lowry will tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth before flying to New York for his third Ryder Cup appearance two weeks later. He said:

“So many positives to take away from this week."

Shane Lowry also added that his focus will be on sharpening his putting before Wentworth. Confident about his form, Lowry believes the next couple of weeks are key in the run-up to the Ryder Cup and is determined to be ready for Bethpage.

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Edited by Luke Koshi
