Why did Si Woo Kim withdraw from Round 2 of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Si Woo Kim has withdrawn from the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship due to a back injury. The South Korean golfer, making his 20th start of the season, exited the event after playing 12 holes on Friday.

Kim had a rough start to his second round at TPC River Highlands. He opened with a double bogey on the first hole, followed by bogeys on the second, third, and eighth holes. He made the turn at 5-over 40. His back nine didn’t improve either, as he carded another double bogey on the par-4 12th before withdrawing from the tournament.

In the first round on Thursday, Si Woo Kim shot a 1-over 71, which included four bogeys and three birdies. His withdrawal came just a day after Jordan Spieth also pulled out mid-round due to a neck injury during the first round.

How did Si Woo Kim play before withdrawing from the Travelers Championship?

Si Woo Kim withdrew during the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship, exiting the event before completing 36 holes.

Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 2 before he withdrew:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 – Par 4 – Double Bogey (6)

Hole 2 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Hole 3 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Hole 4 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 5 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 6 – Par 5 – Par (5)

Hole 7 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 8 – Par 3 – Bogey (4)

Hole 9 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Out: Par 35 – Score 40 (+5)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 11 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 12 – Par 4 – Double Bogey (6)

Hole 13 – Par 5 – Did Not Finish (withdrew mid-hole)

His first round was comparatively better. Kim shot a 1-over 71 in Round 1.

Here’s his Round 1 hole-by-hole scorecard:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Hole 2 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 3 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 4 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 5 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 6 – Par 5 – Birdie (4)

Hole 7 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 8 – Par 3 – Par (4)

Hole 9 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Out: Par 35 – Score 35 (E)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Hole 11 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 12 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 13 – Par 5 – Par (5)

Hole 14 – Par 4 – Birdie (3)

Hole 15 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 16 – Par 3 – Bogey (4)

Hole 17 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 18 – Par 4 – Par (4)

In: Par 35 – Score 36 (+1)

Si Woo Kim has won four times on the PGA Tour, with his biggest victory coming at the 2017 Players Championship. The 29-year-old from South Korea has had a solid 2025 season so far, making the cut in 14 of his 19 starts. He has recorded two top-10 finishes this year, at the PGA Championship and the RBC Heritage.

