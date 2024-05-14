Why did Steve Stricker withdraw from 2024 PGA Championship? Reason explored

Steve Stricker of the United States has withdrawn from the 2024 PGA Championship due to fatigue. The 57-year-old golfer recently finished tied at T3 with Stewart Cink and Ernie Els at the Regions Tradition tournament.

The 2024 Regions Tradition was played from May 9 to 12 at Greystone Founders Course in Birmingham, Alabama. Doug Barron won the tournament over Steven Alker by a margin of two strokes.

Steve Stricker qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course after winning the 2023 Senior PGA Championship. When asked about his withdrawal from the 2024 PGA Championship and second Major of the year, Striker said (via Madison):

"Fatigue. I just can’t play four out of five weeks."

Stricker is scheduled to play next at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship from May 23 to 26. He will then play in the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin from June 7 to 9, 2024.

A few days ago, Stricker hinted at withdrawing from the 2024 competition. He said (via PGA Tour):

"I'd love to be there because it is a big event, but it's a big course. I'm tired. I'm old. You know, I know where my place is. I'm gonna assess where I'm at. But I'm kind of leaning towards I'm not going."

Alex Smalley has replaced Stricker in the 2024 PGA Championship's field. Steve Stricker, John Daly and Phil Mickelson are the only players to play in all three previous PGA Championships at Valhalla.

Stricker has had three prior appearances (1996, 2000 and 2014) at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. He finished T7 in his last appearance at Valhalla in 2014 and finished T26 in 1996, while he failed to make the cut in 2000.

A look at Steve Stricker's performances in 2024

Steve Stricker has had a great 2024 season. He has had two top-5 and five top-10 finishes in PGA Tour Champions tournaments. He started the year on a strong note at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished a solo third.

Stricker finished T7 at Chubb Classic. He failed to make the cut at the PGA Tour's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. He will head to the Senior PGA Championship after finishing T3 at the Regions Tradition.

Let's take a look at Steve Stricker's performances in 2024:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai : 3 (PGA TOUR Champions)

: 3 (PGA TOUR Champions) Chubb Classic : T7 (PGA TOUR Champions)

: T7 (PGA TOUR Champions) Cologuard Classic : T32 (PGA TOUR Champions)

: T32 (PGA TOUR Champions) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (PGA TOUR)

: Missed Cut (PGA TOUR) Hoag Classic : 7 (PGA TOUR Champions)

: 7 (PGA TOUR Champions) The Galleri Classic : T6 (PGA TOUR Champions)

: T6 (PGA TOUR Champions) Regions Tradition: T3 (PGA TOUR Champions)