Why is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 start delayed? Reason and new start time explored

The first round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has officially been delayed. What was supposed to begin early in the morning (EST) will now be pushed back. Golfers who had early tee times are unable to start on Thursday, May 2.

The first round will be delayed by at least one hour. So a 7:50 tee time will be the earliest any players can start playing. Inclement weather has moved in on the venue in Texas.

Justin Lower, Taylor Pendrith, and others are part of the first slate of golfers to tee off. Barring any more weather or that it gets worse, they will be teeing off within the hour and officially starting the Byron Nelson just a little later than it was supposed to.

Weather continues to impact golf with CJ Cup Byron Nelson delay

Round one of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has been officially delayed, though it could have been much worse. It's only going to be about an hour's delay, whereas other tournaments have seen lengthy delays and cancellations.

The RBC Heritage, which was played a couple of weeks ago, had the fourth round delayed by several hours. Players in the middle of their final swings couldn't finish the tournament and had to reconvene in the morning. Scottie Scheffler had to play a few holes to confirm his win.

Many golf tournaments, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, have experienced delays

The AT&T Invitational at Pebble Beach ended up mirroring a LIV Golf event as it was canceled after 54 holes and Wyndham Clark was crowned champion. The WM Phoenix Open and other tournaments also endured weather-related delays.

Fortunately, it's just a short delay for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but it's only round one. There are still four full days of golf yet to happen that could be impacted once again.