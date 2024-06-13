John Daly's son will soon join the list of teenagers who have made their high-level tournament debuts on both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour. John Daly II just received a sponsor's exemption for the feeder tour's Compliance Solutions Championship next week. This information was released by the X account of Monday Q Info, which covers world golf.

"John Daly Jr will be playing his first KFT event next week in Oklahoma. The Arkansas junior averaged 71.58 for the Razorbacks last season. He received a sponsors exemption."

Fans have mixed reactions to the news. Some believe John Daly II has not merited such an opportunity, while other users feel that it is a positive thing for the event.

One X user questioned the sponsors' decision by posting:

"Why?"

Another fan posted:

"I thought the kid was like 15??"

"Ranked 517 in WAGR. There weren’t 400 other amateurs more qualified for this kind of oppty?" one fan posted.

"The kid can absolutely SEND IT," another fan wrote.

"Excellent use of a sponsor's exemption," a user posted.

The Compliance Solutions Championship is sponsored by software developer Compliance Solutions. It will be played from June 20 to June 23 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.

Several teenage players have made their debuts on both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour during the 2024 season. Of note is Miles Russell (15), who finished T20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and will make his top-level debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in late June, thanks to a sponsors' exemption.

Others who have followed in Russell's footsteps include Kris Kim, who made the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Blades Brown, who finished T26 at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

A look at the career of John Daly II

John Daly II is 20 years old and is currently in his junior year at the University of Arkansas, the same university where his father, John Daly, attended from 1984 to 1987.

His golf career began at a very early age, and good results have accompanied him almost from the beginning. During his time as a junior, he won 10 times in the International Junior Golf Tour, in addition to other good finishes.

As of 2021, he joined the Razorbacks of the University of Arkansas. His main contributions to the team have come in the season that just ended, in which he played eight tournaments, with a team victory at the Palmas Del Mar tournament.

His individual performance included two Top 10s, another Top 15 and three Top 20s. His scoring average was 71.78, ranked 24th in the history of the program.

