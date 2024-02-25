Why does Tiger Woods wear red on Sundays? 15x Major winner reveals hilarious reason

One of the most iconic images in golf history is Tiger Woods wearing red for the final round of every tournament. It's a tradition he has steadfastly maintained since the beginning of his career.

Woods recently shared the story behind his iconic red apparel in a promotional video for his new brand, SUN DAY RED, attributing it to his mother, Kultida.

Here's what Tiger Woods said (via X @SunDayRed):

"I wear read on Sundays because my mom said that a Capricorn power color is red and as a junior I wore red one time and she said, 'See that's your color'."

"So, out of spite and of course as a little kid, I wore blue the next time I had a chance to win and I did not win, so I went back to red and I won, and I stuck with red ever since," he added.

Tiger Woods has previously elaborated on how various circumstances converged to make the color red an integral part of his image.

"I just stuck with it [the color red] out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out. I came out here and I continued it. I’ve had a few wins wearing red, and it’s not going to change," Woods said in 2013, as per The Guardian.

How has Tiger Woods done wearing red in golf?

While the exact starting point of Tiger Woods wearing red on the final day of tournaments permanently isn't clear, it's safe to say that the vast majority of his career victories have been achieved while donning this color.

Wearing red, Woods won the US Amateur three times as well as four main tournaments in US collegiate golf, including the 1996 NCAA Division I Championship.

In his PGA Tour career, Woods wore red in 338 tournaments, with 82 victories and 31 second-place finishes. In 19 tournaments he finished third, with another 31 Top 5s and 36 Top 10s.

His performance in the Majors has been much more impressive. Woods has worn red in 75 editions (of 91 appearances) with 15 wins, 26 other Top 10s and 10 other Top 20s. He has had at least one Top 10 in Majors for 17 consecutive seasons (1997-2013).

To the above, it is also necessary to include the rest of Woods' victories in other circuits and competitions, such as the European Tour, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, etc.