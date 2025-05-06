Why is the Truist Championship 2025 trophy a Cricket bat? Real reason explored

The Truist Championship 2025 trophy is in the shape of a cricket bat, as the tournament is scheduled to take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. To honor the venue of the event, it has a unique shape.
The Truist Championship is a signature PGA Tour event, and over the years, it has usually been held at the Quail Hollow Golf Course. However, in 2025, the tournament will make its way to the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course.
The Philadelphia Cricket Club was founded in 1854 by Englishmen who played cricket for the University of Pennsylvania. Currently, the venue has three golf courses named Saint Martin's, Wissahickon and Militia Hill. The host site for the Truist Championship was designed by A.W. Tillinghast and is a par-70 golf course.
Aside from golf, the venue is also known for hosting other sports events. The annual Philadelphia International Cricket Festival takes place at the venue.
The tournament was started in 2003, and initially it was called the Wachovia Championship, then called the Quail Hollow Championship from 2009 to 2010, and then renamed to the Wells Fargo Championship from 2011 to 2024.
Most of its editions were held at Quail Hollow Club, but in 2022 it was held at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and in 2017 at Eagle Point Golf Club.
Who are the top favorites to win the Truist Championship and lift the bat-shaped trophy?
Rory McIlroy is the top favorite to win the Truist Championship. He is the defending champion of the event and, per CBS Sports odds, has the odds of +400 to win. Other favorites include Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland.
Here are the odds for the 2025 Truist Championship (via CBS Sports):
- Rory McIlroy +400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Russell Henley +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Corey Conners +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Maverick McNealy +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Sam Burns +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5500
- JJ Spaun +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Davis Thompson +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Tony Finau +6000
- Michael Kim +6000
- Keith Mitchell +6000
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Justin Rose +6500
- Andrew Novak +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- Brian Harman +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Stephan Jaeger +9000
- Sam Stevens +9000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Max Homa +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
- Max Greyserman +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Ryan Gerard +11000
- Jacob Bridgeman +11000
- Adam Scott +11000
- Rickie Fowler +12000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
- Gary Woodland +12000
- Eric Cole +12000
- Cameron Young +12000
- Chris Kirk +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000