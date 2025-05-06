Why is the Truist Championship 2025 trophy a Cricket bat? Real reason explored

The Truist Championship 2025 trophy is in the shape of a cricket bat, as the tournament is scheduled to take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. To honor the venue of the event, it has a unique shape.

The Truist Championship is a signature PGA Tour event, and over the years, it has usually been held at the Quail Hollow Golf Course. However, in 2025, the tournament will make its way to the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Golf Course.

The Philadelphia Cricket Club was founded in 1854 by Englishmen who played cricket for the University of Pennsylvania. Currently, the venue has three golf courses named Saint Martin's, Wissahickon and Militia Hill. The host site for the Truist Championship was designed by A.W. Tillinghast and is a par-70 golf course.

Aside from golf, the venue is also known for hosting other sports events. The annual Philadelphia International Cricket Festival takes place at the venue.

The tournament was started in 2003, and initially it was called the Wachovia Championship, then called the Quail Hollow Championship from 2009 to 2010, and then renamed to the Wells Fargo Championship from 2011 to 2024.

Most of its editions were held at Quail Hollow Club, but in 2022 it was held at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and in 2017 at Eagle Point Golf Club.

Who are the top favorites to win the Truist Championship and lift the bat-shaped trophy?

Rory McIlroy is the top favorite to win the Truist Championship. He is the defending champion of the event and, per CBS Sports odds, has the odds of +400 to win. Other favorites include Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Truist Championship (via CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Sam Stevens +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Max Homa +9000

Harris English +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Adam Scott +11000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Chris Kirk +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

