Why is the US Open crowd limited to just 22,000 people this season? Exploring the reason

The atmosphere of a sporting event such as US Open is often electrifying, fueled by the energy and passion of the crowd. However, the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club has seen a significant reduction in crowd size. Only 22,000 spectators were permitted instead of the usual 45,000.

Let's explore the reasons behind the limited crowd at US Open. We'll shed light on the logistical challenges faced by the United States Golf Association (USGA). We'll explore the impact it has had on the tournament, and the reactions from disappointed fans.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

The challenge of course size and logistics at US Open 2023

The USGA's decision to limit the crowd size stems primarily from logistical challenges related to the Los Angeles Country Club's size and infrastructure. The historic grounds, nestled near Beverly Hills, pose unique constraints. These constraints necessitated a reduction in the number of tickets available. By implementing this limitation, the USGA aims to ensure a smooth and safe experience for both players and spectators alike.

Despite understanding the reasons behind the decision, many golf fans have expressed their disappointment. On social media platforms, there has been a flurry of reactions criticizing the smaller crowd size at US Open. The criticisms include the impact it has had on the tournament's atmosphere. Fans have voiced their concerns, comparing the subdued environment to the grandeur and excitement typically associated with the US Open.

Preserving the Integrity of the Course

Maintaining the integrity of the golf course is paramount in any major championship. With a smaller crowd at US Open, the USGA aims to protect the course from potential damage caused by excessive foot traffic.

By reducing the number of spectators, the organizers can minimize wear and tear on the delicate fairways, greens, and other playing surfaces. This limitation allows the course to remain in pristine condition throughout the tournament, ensuring a fair and challenging competition for the golfers.

While the decision to prioritize the course's integrity is understandable, some fans have expressed frustration over the lack of energy and atmosphere. Social media platforms have been abuzz with comments from fans who believe that the restricted crowd size has dampened the spirit of the event.

NMH @nosmhsnow What an AWFUL crowd & atmosphere so far at the US Open this week, before you tell me it’s a major with expensive tickets & it’s more corporate etc. remember the masters is much more exclusive & has arguably the best atmosphere in all of golf. What an AWFUL crowd & atmosphere so far at the US Open this week, before you tell me it’s a major with expensive tickets & it’s more corporate etc. remember the masters is much more exclusive & has arguably the best atmosphere in all of golf. https://t.co/sUD7VEsLKf

Ken Bud Sothman @KenSothman



Throw in the leaders destroying the course, the sunny scenic shots when it’s “June Gloom” weather in LA, and the fake acting we should care it’s by Rodeo Drive, felt off. Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport I’ve heard club championship matches get louder first-tee applause than Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama at the United States Open. I’ve heard club championship matches get louder first-tee applause than Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama at the United States Open. Felt like I was watching sports during the pandemic. Quiet crowd, empty areas where people should be.Throw in the leaders destroying the course, the sunny scenic shots when it’s “June Gloom” weather in LA, and the fake acting we should care it’s by Rodeo Drive, felt off. twitter.com/daniel_rapapor… Felt like I was watching sports during the pandemic. Quiet crowd, empty areas where people should be. Throw in the leaders destroying the course, the sunny scenic shots when it’s “June Gloom” weather in LA, and the fake acting we should care it’s by Rodeo Drive, felt off. twitter.com/daniel_rapapor…

They argue that the absence of roaring cheers and applause diminishes the overall experience. It makes the tournament feel lackluster compared to previous years.

Jake @Shake_Jaw This US open crowd seems as big and vocal as a LIV crowd. Merger already in effect. This US open crowd seems as big and vocal as a LIV crowd. Merger already in effect.

Billy Wagner @billywagner0 Low scores, no crowd, this US Open will still be fun as all majors are, but I am disappointed. Low scores, no crowd, this US Open will still be fun as all majors are, but I am disappointed.

George Speakman @GSpeakman92



Surely this isn’t an actual major where the first tee starts with a crowd of about 5 people



any help with this? Are we definitely sure that this isn’t just qualifying for the US Open and the actual tournament starts next week?Surely this isn’t an actual major where the first tee starts with a crowd of about 5 people @NoLayingUp any help with this? Are we definitely sure that this isn’t just qualifying for the US Open and the actual tournament starts next week?Surely this isn’t an actual major where the first tee starts with a crowd of about 5 people 😂@NoLayingUp any help with this?

Enhancing spectator experience and safety

While the limited crowd size may disappoint some fans who relish the vibrant atmosphere of a major championship, there are benefits to be considered. With fewer spectators, those in attendance can enjoy a more comfortable and immersive experience.

Smaller crowds mean less congestion, allowing fans to navigate the course and follow their favorite golfers more easily. Additionally, this reduction in crowd size enhances safety protocols. It makes it more manageable for security personnel to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

Despite the advantages, numerous golf fans watching from home have taken to social media. They've expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of energy and enthusiasm in the broadcasted coverage. They argue that the smaller crowds result in quieter applause and a less engaging atmosphere.

Some have compared it unfavorably to other prestigious golf events like the Masters. The Masters is known for its exclusivity and vibrant atmosphere. Fans suggest that the US Open should strive for a similar ambiance.

The decision to limit the crowd to 22,000 spectators at the 2023 US Open is driven by a combination of factors. The logistical challenges posed by the Los Angeles Country Club's size, the goal of preserving the course's integrity, and the aim of enhancing spectator experience and safety have all influenced this decision.

While it may be a departure from the traditional grandeur of the US Open, this limitation serves to ensure a successful and enjoyable tournament for all involved. As golf fans eagerly watch the action unfold on their screens, they can appreciate the efforts made by the USGA. The association has struck a balance between maintaining the historic nature of the event and adapting to the unique circumstances of this particular venue.

