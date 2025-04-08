Why did Vijay Singh withdraw from the Masters 2025? Real reason to end streak explored

Vijay Singh withdrew from the Masters Tournament due to a back injury. Singh is playing in this year's Masters Tournament after getting a lifetime exemption for winning the event in 2000. However, he won't play this time after the officials noticed his injury on Monday, April 7.

Ad

The Masters' official X page shared the news with a message that read:

“Due to injury, Vijay Singh has informed the Competition Committees he will not play in the 2025 Masters Tournament.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This is the first season since 1994 that Vijay Singh won't play the Masters Tournament. Besides Singh, other past champions, including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods, won't play the Masters Tournament in 2025.

Singh won the 2000 Masters Tournament with a score of 10 under after shooting 72, 67, 70, and 69 and earning $828,000. Last year, Singh finished at T58 at the Masters Tournament with a score of 14 over 302. He fired 75 with one birdie and one eagle, followed by a 73 in the second round with two birdies. In the third round, he shot 82 with three birdies, and he fired 72 in the fourth round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Ad

Which tournaments did Vijay Singh play in 2025 and 2024?

Vijay Singh had a top 20 finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, finishing at T12. He had two more top 20 finishes at the Galleri Classic and the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational. Singh had ten top 20 finishes, including a T6 at the Invited Celebrity Classic, a T7 at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, and more. Here's a list of all Vijay Singh’s performances:

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: T12, 67-70-67, 204 (-12)

Hoag Classic: T33, 69-67-73, 209 (-4)

The Galleri Classic: T15, 72-66-70, 208 (-8)

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational: T18, 70-74-71, 215 (-1)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T58, 75-73-82-72, 302 (+14)

2024 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: T16, 65-70-71, 206 (-10)

Hoag Classic: T27, 69-72-68, 209 (-4)

The Galleri Classic: T39, 70-71-75, 216 (E)

Invited Celebrity Classic: T6, 67-69, 136 (-6)

Mitsubishi Electric Classic: T58, 76-70-76, 222 (+6)

Insperity Invitational: T69, 72-78, 150 (+6)

Regions Tradition: T39, 70-70-74-73, 287 (-1)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: T57, 67-77-73-72, 289 (+5)

Principal Charity Classic: T6, 64-68-68, 200 (-16)

American Family Insurance Championship: T52, 75-74-69, 218 (+2)

DICK'S Open: T44, 69-72-73, 214 (-2)

U.S. Senior Open Championship: T7, 69-68-70-66, 273 (-7)

Kaulig Companies Championship: T49, 69-74-72-72, 287 (+7)

Senior Open pres. by Rolex: Missed cut

Boeing Classic: T68, 74-76-73, 223 (+7)

Rogers Charity Classic: T10, 67-69-64, 200 (-10)

PURE Insurance Championship: T3, 67-68-71, 206 (-10)

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS: T28, 68-68-75, 211 (-5)

SAS Championship: T11, 72-71-68, 211 (-5)

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: T11, 73-68-69, 210 (-6)

Simmons Bank Championship: T7, 64-70-70, 204 (-12)

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: T8, 73-65-70-68, 276 (-8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More