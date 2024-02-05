Why did Wyndham Clark reject a move to LIV Golf? Real reason explored

Wyndham Clark recently opted to decline LIV Golf's advances and remain on his current tour. He was briefly a target of theirs and the rumors were that he was going to sign, but the move did not materialize.

Following the rumours, Clark clinched victory in a rain-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am event. Ironically, the event had to be shortened to 54 holes due to the terrible weather, but it was a cementing win for his decision to stay away from LIV Golf. Recently, the golfer opened up on his decision-making process via NUCLR Golf on X, revealing the reasons he decided to stay put.

Clark confirmed the rumors that he'd met and talked with LIV, saying:

"I ultimately declined going to LIV because I felt like I still have a lot of things left in the tank on the PGA Tour and I wanted to chase records, I wanted to chase world ranking. My dream is to try to be one of the top players in the world if not the top player."

However, the golfer didn't close the door on a move to LIV Golf entirely, hinting at a chance that he may be interested in the future.

Wyndham Clark rising up the ranks on PGA Tour would not be possible had he joined LIV Golf

Thanks to his US Open win last year, Wyndham Clark vaulted up the OWGR list. Now, after another win on tour, he's ranked sixth, which is up from 10th last week. Had he defected to the Saudi-based circuit, he would have stayed 10th and never climbed any higher.

LIV recently tried to get OWGR points for their events, given that their members Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith among others would not ascend any higher unless they do well at the majors. However, their appeal was turned down, given the vast difference in the structure of the two leagues.

Wyndham Clark spoke on why he declined LIV Golf

Ultimately, LIV Golf was developed as a league to provide a unique game for its players and it is something that has attracted some big names over. They wanted to be different from the PGA Tour, but it has cost them ranking points, and that is something of worth to some of the top golfers in the scene.

Other golfers have also expressed the importance of raking points, like Cameron Smith, who lamented the fact that he'd never reach World No. 1 after he defected when he was the world's third-ranked player. Reaching such heights is something Clark aspires to, and it seems the advantages of LIV aren't worth giving up on that pursuit just yet.