Why did Wyndham Clark rep Christian McCaffrey’s Super Bowl jersey at the WM Phoenix Open? All you need to know

Wyndham Clark was spotted wearing Christian McCaffrey's jersey during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open to support the San Franciso 49ers running back ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII. Unfortunately, McCaffrey's team was beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime by 25-22.

The Super Bowl LVIII took place on Sunday, February 12, a few hours after WM Phoenix 2024. Clark didn't have a great final round as he shot 75 and aggregated at 6-under to slip 32 spots down to T41.

However, the highlight of Clark's final round was when he decided to sport the No. 23 jersey of his McCaffrey on Hole 16 of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. For the uninitiated, McCaffrey is his high school friend, as both went to Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Though both graduated in different years, their bond only got stronger with time.

Once, the NFL star had also shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he had gone to high school with Clark and college with Maverick McNealy but wasn't great with golf himself. He wrote:

"Went to high school with @Wyndham_Clark and college with @MavMcNealy. Pretty cool but I still can't hit the ball straight 😔"

Expand Tweet

Wyndham Clark turned pro in 2017 and started playing on the PGA Tour in 2018. In the past nine months, he has won three titles, including the 2023 US Open. McCaffery visited Stanford University to play college football. Three years later, he was picked by the Carolina Panthers as the eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft in 2017.

In 2022, McCaffery moved to the 49ers in a midseason trade and has found great success in the last two seasons. He was also named NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

When will Wyndham Clark compete next?

Wyndham Clark will next compete at the Genesis Invitational, which will take place on Thursday, February 15, at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. This will be the third signature event of the 2024 season and will also mark the first start of the season for Tiger Woods.

Unlike the Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which were no-cut signature events, the Genesis Invitational will have a 36-hole cut. The purse size of the event will be $20 million, with the winner bagging $3.6 million. The reigning champion, Jon Rahm, will once again not be able to defend his title this week due to his move to LIV Golf.

Wyndham Clark has already won a title this PGA Tour season. Last week, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am beating Ludvig Aberg by a single stroke in the shortened 54-hole event.