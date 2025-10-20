  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Justin Thomas
  • "Will always be my happy place" – Alabama alum Justin Thomas visits University’s new facility over the weekend

"Will always be my happy place" – Alabama alum Justin Thomas visits University’s new facility over the weekend

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:36 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas recently visited his alma mater, the University of Alabama, to explore the school’s new golf facility. The PGA Tour star also shared details of his visit on social media.

Ad

Thomas is a 16-time PGA Tour winner, has been on break during the Fall season. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 2013 and recently returned to campus.

On Monday, October 19, Thomas posted several photos from his visit on Instagram.

"Tuscaloosa… @alabamamgolf and their amazing new golf facility," he wrote. "Night games at Bryant Denny, Tide hoops, old teammates and friends, Irish gold, Yellow Hammers, Dixieland Delight after a W"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"University of Alabama will always be my happy place. So much fun every time I’m lucky enough to go back. Oh and I can’t forget…. Smoke em if you got em!!!!! 💨 RTR,"
Ad

Is Justin Thomas competing at the Bank of Utah Championship?

Justin Thomas was last seen at the Ryder Cup 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Justin Thomas was last seen at the Ryder Cup 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas is not playing at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025, the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall. The next event on the PGA Tour schedule will tee off on October 23 at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.

Ad

Thomas was last seen at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black where Europe defeated the host by 15-13. Speaking of the individual appearances, the Procore Championship in September was his last start where he finished solo 69th.

The 32-year-old golfer had a great season where he returned to form after two years of bad form. He missed just two cuts in 21 starts and made eight top ten finishes. This included a win at the RBC Heritage and three runner-up finishes. He also made it to the Ryder Cup squad and finished with 2 points in four matches.

Ad

Here's a look at Thomas' results this season:

  • The Sentry - T26
  • The American Express - 2
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T48
  • WM Phoenix Open - T6
  • The Genesis Invitational - T9
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T36
  • The Players Championship - T33
  • Valspar Championship - 2
  • Masters Tournament - T36
  • RBC Heritage - P1
  • Truist Championship - T2
  • PGA Championship - CUT
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T31
  • U.S. Open - CUT
  • Travelers Championship - T9
  • Genesis Scottish Open - T22
  • The Open Championship - T34
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship - T28
  • BMW Championship - T33
  • Tour Championship - T7
  • Procore Championship - 69
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications