"Will always be my happy place" – Alabama alum Justin Thomas visits University’s new facility over the weekend

Justin Thomas recently visited his alma mater, the University of Alabama, to explore the school’s new golf facility. The PGA Tour star also shared details of his visit on social media.Thomas is a 16-time PGA Tour winner, has been on break during the Fall season. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 2013 and recently returned to campus.On Monday, October 19, Thomas posted several photos from his visit on Instagram.&quot;Tuscaloosa… @alabamamgolf and their amazing new golf facility,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Night games at Bryant Denny, Tide hoops, old teammates and friends, Irish gold, Yellow Hammers, Dixieland Delight after a W&quot;&quot;University of Alabama will always be my happy place. So much fun every time I’m lucky enough to go back. Oh and I can’t forget…. Smoke em if you got em!!!!! 💨 RTR,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs Justin Thomas competing at the Bank of Utah Championship?Justin Thomas was last seen at the Ryder Cup 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)Justin Thomas is not playing at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025, the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall. The next event on the PGA Tour schedule will tee off on October 23 at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.Thomas was last seen at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black where Europe defeated the host by 15-13. Speaking of the individual appearances, the Procore Championship in September was his last start where he finished solo 69th.The 32-year-old golfer had a great season where he returned to form after two years of bad form. He missed just two cuts in 21 starts and made eight top ten finishes. This included a win at the RBC Heritage and three runner-up finishes. He also made it to the Ryder Cup squad and finished with 2 points in four matches.Here's a look at Thomas' results this season:The Sentry - T26The American Express - 2AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T48WM Phoenix Open - T6The Genesis Invitational - T9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - T36The Players Championship - T33Valspar Championship - 2Masters Tournament - T36RBC Heritage - P1Truist Championship - T2PGA Championship - CUTthe Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T31U.S. Open - CUTTravelers Championship - T9Genesis Scottish Open - T22The Open Championship - T34FedEx St. Jude Championship - T28BMW Championship - T33Tour Championship - T7Procore Championship - 69