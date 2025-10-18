Will BMW Ladies Championship 2025 have a Monday finish? Weather forecast explored

The 2025 BMW Ladies Championship is heading for its conclusion and is likely to wrap as scheduled on Sunday, October 19. The tournament's third round was expected to be affected by the weather.There was a good chance of rainfall on Saturday, as per reports shared by LPGA media on its X (formerly Twitter) account. There was an 80 percent chance of rainfall in the morning at the BMW Ladies Championship and around 40 percent in the afternoon. However, the third round concluded, and now the players are preparing for the final round on Sunday.Per AccuWeather, on Sunday, October 19, there is a minimal chance of rainfall, with precipitation around 7 percent at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025. The weather is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures around 22°C. The tournament is likely to wrap up on Sunday.BMW Ladies Championship 2025 round 3 leaderboard After the third round, Sei Young Kim took the lead in the game at 19-under.Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship Saturday round:1. Sei Young Kim: -19T2. Yealimi Noh: -15T2. Nasa Hataoka: -15T4. Somi Lee: -13T4. Celine Boutier: -13T4. Rio Takeda: -13T4. Brooke Matthews: -13T8. A Lim Kim: -12T8. Linn Grant: -12T10. Hannah Green: -11T10. Minjee Lee: -11T12. Soomin Oh (a): -10T12. Brooke M. Henderson: -10T14. Miranda Wang: -9T14. Ina Yoon: -9T14. Andrea Lee: -9T14. Stephanie Kyriacou: -9T14. Gemma Dryburgh: -9T14. Lindy Duncan: -9T14. Hyo Joo Kim: -9T21. Yan Liu: -8T21. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -8T21. Minami Katsu: -8T21. Maja Stark: -8T21. Lucy Li: -8T21. Robyn Choi: -8T21. Manon De Roey: -8T21. Weiwei Zhang: -8T29. Cassie Porter: -7T29. Lauren Coughlin: -7T29. Narin An: -7T29. Esther Henseleit: -7T29. Gurleen Kaur: -7T29. Saki Baba: -7T29. Hye-Jin Choi: -7T36. Lilia Vu: -6T36. Lottie Woad: -6T36. Chisato Iwai: -6T36. Ashleigh Buhai: -6T36. Jennifer Kupcho: -6T36. Chanettee Wannasaen: -6T36. Jin Hee Im: -6T43. Mi Hyang Lee: -5T43. Jin Young Ko: -5T43. Haeran Ryu: -5T43. Gaby Lopez: -5T43. Madelene Sagstrom: -5T43. Miyu Yamashita: -5T49. Nataliya Guseva: -4T49. Sarah Schmelzel: -4T49. Eun-Hee Ji: -4T52. Leona Maguire: -3T52. Yuri Yoshida: -3T52. Auston Kim: -3T52. Allisen Corpuz: -3T56. Sung Hyun Park: -2T56. Mary Liu: -2T56. Jenny Shin: -2T59. Kristen Gillman: -1T59. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -1T59. Kumkang Park: -1T59. Karis Davidson: -1T63. Julia Lopez Ramirez: ET63. Gabriela Ruffels: ET63. In Gee Chun: ET63. Chella Choi: ET67. Jenny Bae: +1T67. Benedetta Moresco: +1T69. Jeongeun Lee5: +2T69. Grace Kim: +2T71. Carlota Ciganda: +3T71. Paula Reto: +3T74. Jeongeun Lee6: +3T74. Akie Iwai: +4T74. Ingrid Lindblad: +476. Esther Kwon (a): +677 Ilhee Lee: +10