  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Will BMW Ladies Championship 2025 have a Monday finish? Weather forecast explored

Will BMW Ladies Championship 2025 have a Monday finish? Weather forecast explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:04 GMT
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
BMW Ladies Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 BMW Ladies Championship is heading for its conclusion and is likely to wrap as scheduled on Sunday, October 19. The tournament's third round was expected to be affected by the weather.

Ad

There was a good chance of rainfall on Saturday, as per reports shared by LPGA media on its X (formerly Twitter) account. There was an 80 percent chance of rainfall in the morning at the BMW Ladies Championship and around 40 percent in the afternoon. However, the third round concluded, and now the players are preparing for the final round on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Per AccuWeather, on Sunday, October 19, there is a minimal chance of rainfall, with precipitation around 7 percent at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025. The weather is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures around 22°C. The tournament is likely to wrap up on Sunday.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 round 3 leaderboard

After the third round, Sei Young Kim took the lead in the game at 19-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship Saturday round:

  • 1. Sei Young Kim: -19
  • T2. Yealimi Noh: -15
  • T2. Nasa Hataoka: -15
  • T4. Somi Lee: -13
  • T4. Celine Boutier: -13
  • T4. Rio Takeda: -13
  • T4. Brooke Matthews: -13
  • T8. A Lim Kim: -12
  • T8. Linn Grant: -12
  • T10. Hannah Green: -11
  • T10. Minjee Lee: -11
  • T12. Soomin Oh (a): -10
  • T12. Brooke M. Henderson: -10
  • T14. Miranda Wang: -9
  • T14. Ina Yoon: -9
  • T14. Andrea Lee: -9
  • T14. Stephanie Kyriacou: -9
  • T14. Gemma Dryburgh: -9
  • T14. Lindy Duncan: -9
  • T14. Hyo Joo Kim: -9
  • T21. Yan Liu: -8
  • T21. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -8
  • T21. Minami Katsu: -8
  • T21. Maja Stark: -8
  • T21. Lucy Li: -8
  • T21. Robyn Choi: -8
  • T21. Manon De Roey: -8
  • T21. Weiwei Zhang: -8
  • T29. Cassie Porter: -7
  • T29. Lauren Coughlin: -7
  • T29. Narin An: -7
  • T29. Esther Henseleit: -7
  • T29. Gurleen Kaur: -7
  • T29. Saki Baba: -7
  • T29. Hye-Jin Choi: -7
  • T36. Lilia Vu: -6
  • T36. Lottie Woad: -6
  • T36. Chisato Iwai: -6
  • T36. Ashleigh Buhai: -6
  • T36. Jennifer Kupcho: -6
  • T36. Chanettee Wannasaen: -6
  • T36. Jin Hee Im: -6
  • T43. Mi Hyang Lee: -5
  • T43. Jin Young Ko: -5
  • T43. Haeran Ryu: -5
  • T43. Gaby Lopez: -5
  • T43. Madelene Sagstrom: -5
  • T43. Miyu Yamashita: -5
  • T49. Nataliya Guseva: -4
  • T49. Sarah Schmelzel: -4
  • T49. Eun-Hee Ji: -4
  • T52. Leona Maguire: -3
  • T52. Yuri Yoshida: -3
  • T52. Auston Kim: -3
  • T52. Allisen Corpuz: -3
  • T56. Sung Hyun Park: -2
  • T56. Mary Liu: -2
  • T56. Jenny Shin: -2
  • T59. Kristen Gillman: -1
  • T59. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -1
  • T59. Kumkang Park: -1
  • T59. Karis Davidson: -1
  • T63. Julia Lopez Ramirez: E
  • T63. Gabriela Ruffels: E
  • T63. In Gee Chun: E
  • T63. Chella Choi: E
  • T67. Jenny Bae: +1
  • T67. Benedetta Moresco: +1
  • T69. Jeongeun Lee5: +2
  • T69. Grace Kim: +2
  • T71. Carlota Ciganda: +3
  • T71. Paula Reto: +3
  • T74. Jeongeun Lee6: +3
  • T74. Akie Iwai: +4
  • T74. Ingrid Lindblad: +4
  • 76. Esther Kwon (a): +6
  • 77 Ilhee Lee: +10
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Yadav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications