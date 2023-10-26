“Will he call it Sharia Saudi”: Golf fans react to Bryson DeChambeau’s TopGolf style golf venue at Texas

Bryson DeChambeau was the captain of Crushers GC, which won the Team Championship title at the Trump National Doral in Miami last week. His season as an individual player and team captain was brilliant in terms of both performance and earnings.

The former US Open champion recently planned to start a new competitor to TopGolf, which will be named UnderPar Life. As per D Magazine, the location of the first planned venue will be Hawks Creek Golf Course outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

Front Office Sports shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) informing about Bryson DeChamabeau's new business venture.

The post included all the details, including the location and features of the project. Fans jumped into the comment section with multiple reactions.

One of them criticized it in a cheeky way, writing:

"Will he call it. Sharia saudi"

Expand Tweet

One of them commented that the business venture would be a failure and reasoned that the market was oversaturated.

Expand Tweet

Another user called it a boring version of TopGolf.

Expand Tweet

Here are some top comments from fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Expense is a barrier to most things in life" - Bryson DeChambeau reveals the reason behind his new business venture named UnderPar Life

The two-time LIV Golf title winner will be launching the first project of his new business venture, UnderPar Life.

The new project will be built at the Hawks Creek Golf Course outside of Fort Worth, Texas. It will be a two-story building constructed on an area of 16,000 square feet.

It will also be a practice area in addition to the 42 hitting bays. It is also expected that there will be a golf academy, a fitness area, three bars, and a kitchen. The project's construction will start sometime at the end of this year, and it is expected to be concluded in 12 to 18 months.

The project that will be built at the Hawks Creek Golf Course will be the first of the 30 planned UrbanPar Life.

Bryson DeChambeau shared the motive behind his new business venture with D Magazine, and Golf Digest quoted him as saying:

"Expense is a barrier to most things in life. It is an unusually high barrier to experience the joy of golf. UnderPar Life at Hawks Creek is the first of many locations designed to redefine access to golf by reducing cost barriers."

Bryson DeChambeau added that their initiative to launch UnderPar Life was to make golf accessible to people in terms of affordability and approachability.

Bryson DeChambeau said:

"Our initiatives are geared toward making golf more affordable, approachable, and enjoyable for everyone. Our approach, partnering with municipally owned golf courses, removes significant financial obstacles and allows us to grow the community of golfers."

The former US Open is currently on a break after the end of the LIV Golf 2023 season. He will be seen leading the Crushers GC team in the 2024 season.