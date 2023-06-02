“Will be forgotten once he joins LIV” – Fans react to rumors of Brooks Koepka recruiting Gary Woodland from the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka, one of the most well-known names in professional golf, is currently the focus of interest and curiosity among the sport's fans. A recent tweet by LIV Golf Nation about Koepka's supposed recruitment efforts for Team Smash, a branch of the LIV Golf organization, sparked a firestorm of speculation on social media.

"Word on the street is that Brooks Koepka is actively recruiting someone from the PGA Tour to join Team Smash. The hot name mentioned is 2019 US Open Champion Gary Woodland who is friends with A LOT of LIV golfers. Only time will tell if there is any substance to the rumors," tweeted LIV Golf Nation.

Among the replies, one fan loudly stated their opinion:

"Old. Hasn't won in years. Will be forgotten once he joins LIV. You can have him."

This comment highlights the mixed feelings about the potential recruiting and adds another dimension of fascination to the emerging scenario.

According to the rumor mill, Koepka, a well-known figure in the golf world, is aggressively looking for a new PGA Tour player to join his team. Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, is the name that has sparked the most attention and excitement. Woodland's existing relations with numerous LIV golfers have fueled talk that he could be the next member of the exclusive club.

"Woodland? I say destroy them with Rahm. Hey, he just defended Garcia. You know... Um, wow. He will pay for that on "The Tour,"" was another reaction on social media.

"Rickie Fowler approached Brooks about Team Smash at the PGA. Brooks asked him to go mix up some spotted paint and Rickie was not seen for hours," another golf fan reminded.

The speculation surrounding Brooks Koepka's rumored efforts to pull Gary Woodland into the LIV Golf fold is not abating. Fans will likely continue to express their ideas, wishes, and concerns, eagerly anticipating any new material that would throw light on this enthralling plot.

"I heard a rumour that brooks had told Matt Wolfe to leave team smash and head back to the tour and he’d “see him soon,”" another fan tweeted.

"If this is true than this would debunk the Brooks wants to Leave LIV rumor. Who recruits guys to a league you regret joining?" was another tweet.

Brooks Koepka and Woodland were involved in a controversy at The Masters in April

John Ziegler @Zigmanfreud



Both Brooks Koepka and Woodland were embroiled in a controversy during The Masters in April. On the par-5 15th hole, Brooks Koepka appeared to gesture the number 'five' to Woodland and his caddie, indicating the club he intended to use for his approach shot. Television replays revealed Koepka's caddie, Elliott, repeating the number 'five' twice to Woodland's caddie, Brennan Little.

