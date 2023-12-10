Will Jon Rahm be able to participate in all Majors post his $550,000,000+ LIV Golf move? Golfer’s chances explored

On Thursday, December 7, Jon Rahm signed a reported $550 million deal with LIV Golf to join them in the upcoming season. His move to a Saudi-backed circuit has raised several questions in the minds of fans regarding his future.

Currently, Rahm is ineligible to compete in DP World Tour and PGA Tour events, but he will not be stopped from participating in majors. Earlier this year, Rahm secured victory at the 2023 Masters Tournament, defeating Brooks Koepka by a four-stroke difference. At present, he is eligible to compete in the first major of the season indefinitely until he decides to hang his club. Additionally, his win at Augusta National earned him an exemption for all majors until the 2027 season.

The Spaniard had previously won the 2021 US Open, making him eligible to compete in that event until 2031. His Masters win granted him a five-year exemption from the Open as well as the PGA Championship.

Initially, there were concerns about the participation of LIV defectors in major championships. However, all four governing bodies have decided not to ban them from competing in the majors if they are eligible through different exemption categories.

Overall, 30 LIV golf-associated professionals competed in the major championships this year. Brooks Koepka emerged as the best among them as he won the 2023 PGA Championship, becoming the first golfer to win the major after joining the breakaway league.

The five-time major champion had also finished runner-up at the Augusta National. He also ended at T17 at the US Open and T64 at the Open Championship.

Can Jon Rahm compete at the Ryder Cup?

Jon Rahm played a vital role in Europe's win over the US at this year's Ryder Cup. He scored 3 points in the hosts' 16.5–11.5 victory over the US at the Marco Simone Golf Club in October.

Even in the 2021 Ryder Cup, the two-time major champion contributed 3.5 points in Europe's 19-9 defeat against the US at Wisconsin. However, the latest turn of events has made the situation a little difficult for his future at the Ryder Cup. Currently, LIV defectors are barred from being included in the Ryder Cup.

This year, regular features like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia were not selected for the European squad. Henrik Stenson was removed from the captaincy for moving to the Saudi-backed circuit. Only Brooks Koepka was eligible to compete at the Ryder Cup for the US, as his membership in the PGA of America will end in June next year.

A couple of days ago, Rahm's teammate Rory McIlroy said that the Ryder Cup rules needed a revisit after the Spaniard's decision.

He said:

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there’s no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

Players will have to wait to see if the European Tour and PGA Tour will make any changes to the qualification rules for the Ryder Cup 2025 after Rahm's move.