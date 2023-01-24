Will Jon Rahm be at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open?

Jon Rahm is on a winning spree and there is little doubt that he is currently the best player on the Tour, irrespective of the rankings. The current No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings will next be participating in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, California.

Rahm has fond memories of Torrey Pines, where he clinched his first PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017. In 2021, the Spaniard also won the US Open on the same golf course. Rahm will be looking for a hat-trick in 2023 after winning in his first two starts of the year, the American Express and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

With four wins in his last six starts, Jon Rahm will enter the Farmers Insurance Open as the bookies favorite ahead of Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

Farmers Insurance Open to have a star-studded field

Luke List surprised everyone with his Farmers Insurance Open win last year

Apart from Rahm, The Farmers Insurance Open's field will also have the likes of Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

The defending champion at Torrey Pines, Luke List, will also be competing. Last year, List dramatically recorded his first ever PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open after beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

Morikawa will try to move past the horrors of the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he squandered his 6-shot lead after 54 holes and eventually had to settle for the runners-up position.

The Farmers will take place in a Wednesday-to-Saturday format for the second time in a row. This was done by the PGA Tour to avoid a Sunday final round clash with the NFC and AFC Championship games.

Tiger Woods holds the record for most Farmers Insurance Open titles, with seven. He also holds the record for the lowest aggregate of 22-under-266 along with George Burns. Woods won the tournament four times in a row from 2005 to 2008.

Jon Rahm tops the FedEx Cup Standings

Jon Rahm entered the American Express tournament in fourth place in the FedEx Cup standings, behind Seamus Power, Max Homa, and Tom Kim. However, a win at American Express has helped Rahm jump to the top of the season-long Championship. Rahm beat Tour rookie Davis Thompson by a margin of one stroke.

Kim moved up to second place due to his T6 finish at La Quinta, followed by Power, Homa, and Brian Harman in the top five.

Jon Rahm has had an incredibly successful run in recent months, finishing T-4 in the CJ Cup, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions and PGA West, and also winning the Spanish Open and DP World Tour Championship last year. However, Rahm is still striving for his first FedEx Cup victory, having finished in the top five three times and as a runner-up in the 2021 season.

