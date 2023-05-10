Will Jon Rahm play at the 2023 PGA Championship?

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will be back in action at the much awaited 2023 PGA Championship. He will try to win his second Major championship of the year, after a spectacular win at the 2023 Masters. Rahm has been dubbed as one of the favourites to run away with the win this year.

However, the star-studded field means that the Spanish golfer will face tough competition from the likes of the previous Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and even Brooks Koepka.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship



#PGAChamp All is calm & quiet at Oak Hill. That changes soon. All is calm & quiet at Oak Hill. That changes soon. 🏆 ⛳️#PGAChamp https://t.co/ayUtMl76SH

The field will be tough at the second Major championship of the year, which is scheduled to be held from May 18 to 21 at Oak Hill Country Club. It boasts a prize purse of $15,000,000.

Ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship, Jon Rahm has not participated in the Wells Fargo Championship or the AT&T Byron Nelson. Rahm has had a power-packed year, reigning supreme in several tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm’s successful 2023 season

The 2023 Masters Winner, Jon Rahm (Image via Getty)

He won at his very first tournament of 2023, the Tournament of Champions. His consistent performance has led him to the top of the charts at the Genesis Open, The American Express Tournament and finally The Masters 2023.

Securing a win after a tough battle against Brooks Koepka, Rahm also rose to a World No. 1 ranking. Speaking after his emphatic win, Rahm said via CBS:

"The history of the game is a big part of why I play and one of the reasons why I play and Seve (Ballesteros) being one of them. For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win (Ballesteros), his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it's incredibly meaningful. To finish it off the way I did, an unusual par, in a non-purposeful way, it was a testament to him and I know he was pulling for me today."

Now all eyes are on the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the top favorites to take a win. If Rahm were to win the PGA Championship, he would be halfway through to completing a Grand Slam this year.

However, with a field full of some of the best golfers in the world, anything can happen. Last year’s PGA Championship winner Jordan Spieth is the fourth strongest in the field just behind World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, who also has a serious chance of winning. With LIV Golf Players also in the mix, the likes of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson too have a chance of nearing the top of the leader board.

The 105th edition of the PGA Championship is going to be full of surprises. As the build-up towards the 2023 PGA Championship continues, all eyes will be on Rahm to see whether he can perform and deliver under pressure.

