Will Jordan Spieth play at the 2024 PGA Championship?

Jordan Spieth will compete at the PGA Championship this week as he looks to complete the Grand Slam in golf. The event will commence on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Club.

Spieth was at the Quail Hollow Club last week for the Wells Fargo Championship, where he tied for 29th. He qualified for the PGA Championship as one of the top 100 golfers in the OWGR.

Spieth has won the Masters, the Open Championship, and the US Open once, but the PGA Championship remains the only Major he's yet to win. He came close in 2015 when he finished runner-up but couldn't clear the final hurdle. This time he's not among the tournament favorites, and as per BetMGM, he is +5000 to lift the trophy on Sunday, May 19.

Speaking of recent form, the three-time Major champion has been struggling with his performance this season. He began with two top-10s in his first three starts, but since then has missed four cuts in eight starts. Last month, he failed to make the weekend of the Masters Tournament and then also missed the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Spieth's last win on the PGA Tour was the RBC Heritage 2022 and since then, he has made several top-10s, including a couple of runner-up finishes. However, he has struggled with consistency in the last two seasons. Fans will be hoping to see their favorite golfer at his best at the Valhalla Golf Club.

How has Jordan Spieth performed at the PGA Championship in the past? Golfer's past performances explored

The 13-time PGA Tour winner has made 13 appearances at the PGA Championship and has missed the cut just twice. However, he has registered just two top-10s including one runner-up.

Jordan Spieth's two missed cuts at the PGA Championship came in 2013 and 2014, his first two appearances. In his third start, he made a runner-up finish but fell three strokes short against Jason Day. Besides, his other top-10 finish came in 2019, when he tied for third.

Last year, Jordan Spieth aggregated at 5-over and finished T29, 14 strokes behind winner Brooks Koepka.

Here's a look at his past results at the PGA Championship:

2013: CUT

2014: CUT

2015: 2

2016: T13

2017: T28

2018: T12

2019: T3

2020: T71

2021: T30

2022: T34

2023: T29