Will Jordan Spieth play this weekend at the 2023 PGA Championship?

It is good news for Jordan Spieth, who will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship despite a wrist injury. The upcoming 2023 PGA Championship marks the second major of the PGA season. Scheduled between May 18 and 21, the tournament will be held in Rochester, New York.

The talented field will consist of 156 golfers, of which 99 are ranked in the top 100. From Scottie Scheffler to Jon Rahm to Brooks Koepka, the victory is wide open for any golfer willing to take it.

However, being a part of the Championship was uncertain for Spieth, after he withdrew from the AT&T Bryson Nelson ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship due to a wrist injury. Speaking via Twitter, he said:

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week.”

With his play in doubt, fans rejoiced when his name was announced on the initial field list. Jordan Spieth is eyeing a win at the PGA Championship. If he does so, he would become only the sixth player in history to achieve a grand slam.

"Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."

Jordan Spieth looking to grab win after shaky 2023 season

Jordan Spieth (Image via Getty)

According to CBS Golf, Jordan Spieth is the fifth favorite going into the 2023 PGA Championship, with odds of +1800. Spieth is a strong golfer, taking 13 wins on the PGA Tour.

Spieth has had a shaky start to the 2023 season, before securing a T6 at the Phoenix Open. After a slight dip in his performance he came back strong at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters 2023, securing a T4. He came second at the RBC Heritage, after losing a playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick.

He missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship and later cited his wrist injury as a reason for the same. After taking a week off from the AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth is now prepared for the 2023 PGA Championship.

However, the win will not be an easy one as he will be up against the likes of World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, who are both favorites to win. In the field is also last year’s winner Justin Thomas and a plethora of other golfers who are extremely talented.

