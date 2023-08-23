Will Justin Thomas be on the US Ryder Cup team? Scenarios explored

Justin Thomas failed to qualify automatically for the US Ryder Cup due to a poor season. In 20 starts this season, he managed only three top-10 finishes and also missed the cut in six events. For the first time since his debut, Thomas couldn't secure a spot in the ongoing FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Despite a challenging season, it shouldn't be forgotten that Thomas has consistently been one of the top performers for the US in the Ryder Cup, a point that many experts are currently emphasizing.
The 30-year-old golfer has won six of his nine matches in two Ryder Cups and earned 7.5 points for his team. If we take three President Cups into account as well, the point tally rises to 17.5 points. His overall record at both team events is 16-5-3.
PGA Tour veteran Geoff Ogilvy stated that not including the 15-time PGA Tour winner in the Ryder Cup squad would be a major oversight, considering his impressive head-to-head record in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. He strongly recommended that US captain Zach Johnson pick Thomas as a priority.
He said, as per Golfweek:
"JT would be my first pick. I’ve been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups there’s just no chance you don’t take Justin, he does something to the team. He goes out front and leads and fist pumps and makes everyone behind him believe."
The two-time major winner has confirmed that he will play in the 2023 Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour fall-season event that will take place from September 14 to 17. For the uninitiated, the event will be held just two weeks before the 2023 Ryder Cup, making it a practice event for the golfer ahead of the team event.
So far, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, and Max Homa have qualified for the Ryder Cup through automatic qualification. Three of them will be making their debuts at this biennial event.
The 44th Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. Italy is hosting the event for the first time.
The US won the 2021 Ryder Cup, defeating Europe by a record margin of 19-9. Overall, Team US leads the head-to-head matchup against Team Europe (formerly Britain and Ireland) by 27-14.
How has Justin Thomas performed this season? Golfer's 2022–23 season results explored
Here are Justin Thomas' results in the 2022–23 season:
- The CJ Cup In South Carolina: T40
- Hero World Challenge*: 5
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T25
- Farmers Insurance Open: T25
- Wm Phoenix Open: 4
- The Genesis Invitational: T20
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T21
- The Players Championship: T60
- Valspar Championship: T10
- Masters Tournament: Cut
- RBC Heritage: T25
- Wells Fargo Championship: T14
- PGA Championship: T65
- The Memorial Tournament: Cut
- US Open: Cut
- Travelers Championship: T9
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cut
- Genesis Scottish Open: T60
- The Open Championship: Cut
- 3M Open: Cut
- Wyndham Championship: T12