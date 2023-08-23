Will Justin Thomas be on the US Ryder Cup team? Scenarios explored

Justin Thomas failed to qualify automatically for the US Ryder Cup due to a poor season. In 20 starts this season, he managed only three top-10 finishes and also missed the cut in six events. For the first time since his debut, Thomas couldn't secure a spot in the ongoing FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Despite a challenging season, it shouldn't be forgotten that Thomas has consistently been one of the top performers for the US in the Ryder Cup, a point that many experts are currently emphasizing.

The 30-year-old golfer has won six of his nine matches in two Ryder Cups and earned 7.5 points for his team. If we take three President Cups into account as well, the point tally rises to 17.5 points. His overall record at both team events is 16-5-3.

PGA Tour veteran Geoff Ogilvy stated that not including the 15-time PGA Tour winner in the Ryder Cup squad would be a major oversight, considering his impressive head-to-head record in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. He strongly recommended that US captain Zach Johnson pick Thomas as a priority.

He said, as per Golfweek:

"JT would be my first pick. I’ve been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups there’s just no chance you don’t take Justin, he does something to the team. He goes out front and leads and fist pumps and makes everyone behind him believe."

The two-time major winner has confirmed that he will play in the 2023 Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour fall-season event that will take place from September 14 to 17. For the uninitiated, the event will be held just two weeks before the 2023 Ryder Cup, making it a practice event for the golfer ahead of the team event.

So far, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, and Max Homa have qualified for the Ryder Cup through automatic qualification. Three of them will be making their debuts at this biennial event.

The 44th Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. Italy is hosting the event for the first time.

The US won the 2021 Ryder Cup, defeating Europe by a record margin of 19-9. Overall, Team US leads the head-to-head matchup against Team Europe (formerly Britain and Ireland) by 27-14.

How has Justin Thomas performed this season? Golfer's 2022–23 season results explored

Justin Thomas reacts to missing a birdie putt on the first hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship

Here are Justin Thomas' results in the 2022–23 season:

The CJ Cup In South Carolina: T40

Hero World Challenge*: 5

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T25

Farmers Insurance Open: T25

Wm Phoenix Open: 4

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T21

The Players Championship: T60

Valspar Championship: T10

Masters Tournament: Cut

RBC Heritage: T25

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: T65

The Memorial Tournament: Cut

US Open: Cut

Travelers Championship: T9

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cut

Genesis Scottish Open: T60

The Open Championship: Cut

3M Open: Cut

Wyndham Championship: T12