Will Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard be at the Masters next year? Star rookies' Majors qualification explored

For European rookies Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard, Sunday, November 19, was a day to remember. While Aberg won his first-ever PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic, Hojgaard also claimed the DP World Tour Championship, marking the biggest title of his career so far.

Aberg shot consecutive 61s on the last two days at Seaside Golf Course in Georgia to beat Mackenzie Hughes for his first-ever PGA Tour title. This marked his 11th start on the tour and his sixth month as a professional.

With the RSM Classic triumph, Aberg has secured a two-year exemption from the PGA Tour and invitations to The Sentry, The Players Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship for next year. This means the 24-year-old Swedish rookie will make his major debut at Augusta National next year.

"Beyond my dreams," Aberg was quoted as saying via ESPN. "It's been six months I'll never forget."

Hojgaard carded 8-under 64 in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship to aggregate at 21-under and beat Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace, and Viktor Hovland by a two-stroke margin. This was his third win on the European Tour and his first since February last year.

"It means a lot. It's the sweetest one," Hojgaard was quoted as saying via USA Today. "It's so much hard work been put in the last couple years, and this year has been a really good year if I look back on it, I feel like the only thing I need, was missing, was a win, and to get it this week, this field, is unbelievable."

The win came in a field full of heavyweights like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland. With this triumph, he has entered the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Besides, he has also earned an invitation to Augusta National in April, marking his debut at the Masters.

The DP World Tour Championship was the last event before the 22-year-old Dane became a full PGA Tour member in 2024. He had been playing on Tour with a special temporary status but has now accumulated enough FedEx Cup points required for a non-member to earn full-time membership.

How has Nicolai Hojgaard performed in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Nicolai Hojgaard's performance in the 2022–23 season:

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship: 1

Nedbank Golf Challenge: 2

BMW PGA Championship: 64T

Omega European Masters: 5T

D+D Real Czech Masters: 3

Genesis Scottish Open: 6T

Made in HimmerLand: 72T

DS Automobiles Italian Open: 5T

Hero Indian Open: 32T

Thailand Classic: 5T

Ras Al Khaimah Championship: 13T

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 38T

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: 10T

ISPS HANDA Australian Open: 10T

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: +2

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship: 2

Valero Texas Open: T28

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 32

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T33

PGA Championship: T50

The Memorial Tournament: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21

The Open Championship: T23

3M Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T14

Ryder Cup: 1

Shriners Children's Open: T56

ZOZO Championship: T31