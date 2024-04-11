Will the Masters have delayed start on day 1? Weather conditions at Augusta explored

The opening round of the Masters Tournament is set to have a delayed start as the weather conditions don't look favorable on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Augusta National shared an update on their Masters official website that, due to the heavy showers and thunderstorm forecast, there will be a delay in opening the entry gates for the fans.

"Due to forecasted weather on Thursday, we have decided to delay all gate openings in the morning. All Masters free parking will be closed until further notice while gate openings are delayed. Further updates will be shared no later than 5 a.m. via Masters.com and social channels," the Masters wrote in the official statement.

According to the current schedule, the first round of the Masters 2024 is set to commence on Thursday at 7:40 am ET, with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson performing the honorary start. The first group, comprising Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp, will begin their round at 8 am ET. However, due to the weather conditions, there is expected to be a delay in the tee time.

As per weather.com, thunderstorms are expected in the morning, with partly cloudy conditions. The south winds will blow at 15-25 mph with strong gusts. The maximum temperature will be around 80°F, with a 100 percent chance of rain on Thursday.

Tee times for the first round of the Masters explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the Masters 2024, Round 1 (all times ET):

8 am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 am: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

8:48 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9 am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

9:12 am: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 am: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 am: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 am: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

11:42 am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

12:12 pm: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 pm: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1 pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 pm: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2 pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood