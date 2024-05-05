Will Nelly Korda play the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup? The World No. 1 golfer's availability explored

Nelly Korda is set to tee off at the upcoming Cognizant Founders Cup. The LPGA Tour event will take place from May 9 to 12 at New Jersey's Upper Montclair Country Club. It will feature a stellar field of some of the top-ranked LPGA Tour players.

Korda, who has been impressive with her clubs this season, will tee off next week. She has won five back-to-back events this season and now eyes her sixth one.

The 25-year-old golfer started the 2024 LPGA Tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she tied for the 16th position. Her first victory of the season was recorded at the LPGA Drive On Championship in January. Since then, she hasn't lost any tournament she has played in.

Nelly Korda won the Fir Hills Seri PAK Championship, followed by another victory at the Ford Championship to complete her three-peat. Korda had also emerged victorious at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards before winning the major at the Chevron Championship.

Has Nelly Korda ever won the Cognizant Founders Cup?

The LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup began in 2011. It's a women's golf event hosted as a tribute to the LPGA Tour's founders. Nelly Korda has not won the tournament yet.

It was called the RR Donnelley LPGA Founders Cup until 2013 when it was renamed the JTBC Founders Cup. Bank of Hope was the event's title sponsor from 2017 to 2019 before Volvik took over. Since 2021, Cognizant has been sponsoring the event.

Karrie Webb won the first edition of the Founders Cup in 2011, followed by Yani Tseng, winning it in 2012. Stacy Lewis is the only American golfer to win it, and now all eyes are on Nelly Korda. Last year, Ko Jin-young won the event.

Here are the past winners of the Founders Cup:

2023: Ko Jin-young

2022: Minjee Lee

2021: Ko Jin-young

2019: Ko Jin-young

2018: Inbee Park

2017: Anna Nordqvist

2016: Kim Sei-young

2015: Kim Hyo-joo

2014: Karrie Webb

2013: Stacy Lewis

2012: Yani Tseng

2011: Karrie Webb

Having turned pro in 2016, Nelly Korda has won 12 LPGA Tour events. She has also won two Majors in her career.

She has been playing arguably the best golf of her career this year, and it would be interesting to see if she can win another LPGA Tour event at the Founders Cup. The 13th edition of the event will feature an amazing field. Hannah Green, Lydia Ko, and Bailey Tardy will also play in next week's event.