English golfer Matt Wallace couldn't stop his tears after he narrowly missed winning the 2025 Omega European Masters. He missed the title by two strokes and settled in a tie for second place.

After the event, he finished in 12th place in the automatic qualification list for the Ryder Cup. Only the top six qualified for the team, while captain Luke Donald will announce the remaining six on Monday, September 1.

Matt Wallace struggled to speak to the media in the post-round press conference and broke down in tears. However, after some time, he gathered himself and shared an optimistic statement about making it to the biennial tournament.

"I'll never give up on the Ryder Cup. I just won't," he said.

Matt Wallace, who is looking for his debut in the Ryder Cup, was snubbed from the team in 2018. That year, he won three events on the DP World Tour and was close to making it to the biennial team, but he did not become the captain's pick.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton have qualified for the event, and, likely, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick might be the captain’s picks. It would be interesting to see who would make it into the European Ryder Cup this year.

Matt Wallace misses qualification for the FedEx Cup playoffs

Matt Wallace at Omega European Masters 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Matt Wallace had a tough time on the greens on the PGA Tour in 2025. He settled in 92nd place after the Wyndham Championship and struggled to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He had a tough time on the greens in the initial tournaments this season. He started the year at the Farmers Insurance Open but missed the cut and then recorded a T44 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. The struggles continued as the season progressed, and he missed two more cuts at the Mexico Open and the Cognizant Classic. He made 12 cuts on the PGA Tour this season and had only one finish in the top 10.

Matt Wallace was pretty impressive at the 3M Open, where he carded four rounds of 65, 67, 68, and 64 and tied for third place.

Meanwhile, on the DP World Tour, he only competed in four tournaments but struggled with his game. He was tied for 45th place at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and then T64 at the Danish Golf Championship. Another tournament he played was the Betfred British Masters, but again, he had a tough time on the greens, and after four rounds of 68, 69, 70, and 77, he settled in a tie for 33rd place.

