Will Puerto Rico Open leader Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen become the first PGA Tour golfer to win on debut?

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won't be the first golfer to win a PGA Tour event on his debut. Jim Benepe won the 1988 Beatrice Western Open in his debut year with a score of 10 under 278. Also, Robert Gamez won the Northern Telecom Tucson Open in 1990 with 18 under 270 after turning professional.

Ad

Petersen is in ninth place on the Puerto Rico Open leaderboard with a score of 14 under. In the first round, he shot 64 with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, along with an eagle on Hole 14. In the second round, he fired 65 with two birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. In the third round, he shot 73 with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the last nine.

Ad

Trending

Petersen hasn't won any tournament this year, but he had a second-place finish on the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with 15 under 273.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen played four DP World Tour events in 2025, including the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished at T10 with a score of 9 under 279. He also played at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, where he missed cutlines.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen expresses his thoughts about being the solo leader after 36 holes

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen played 36 holes at the Puerto Rico Open, completing two rounds. Following that, he joined a press conference and shared his thoughts on leading the tournament. He said, via Tee Scripts:

Ad

“Yeah, played great the last two days. I actually think probably played tee to green even better today than I did yesterday. Hit some really, really good iron shots, gave myself a lot of chances and was able to convert a lot of those. No, it's been two good days. Hopefully try to continue that over the weekend.”

Ad

He continued, “Well, I always -- you know you never expect necessarily to be bogey free through 36. This is certainly a place where if you put the ball in play off the tee and you're good with your irons, that's a possibility because you're going to hit a lot of greens when they're as soft as they are. That's pretty much what I've done the last two days is just put the ball in play off the tee and then hit some solid iron shots in there.”

Currently, the golfer is one shot ahead of Davis Riley, who's in second place, and two shots ahead of Austin Cook, who is in third place. They will play the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Reserve Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback