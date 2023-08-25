Will Rory McIlroy continue play on Day 2 of the 2023 Tour Championship? Golfer’s injury update explored

Rory McIlroy entered the 2023 Tour Championship with lower back stiffness, which he experienced on Tuesday, August 22. As per the golfer, the injury was manageable and he wasn't withdrawing from the event as of now. He expressed that he was hoping it would get better as the event progressed.

The three-time FedEx Cup Champion entered the first round of the Tour Championship with a seven-stroke advantage under the score-adjusted format. However, he could only card an even-par 70 on Day 1, finishing the day at 7-under, three strokes off the lead.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman arrived at East Lake just a day before teeing off and didn't practice much due to his back. The effect of his back issue was visible on Thursday, as he was seen struggling to finish his swing and also dropping his club a couple of times after following through.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, McIlroy gave some details about his injury. He said, as per ASAP Sport:

"So I think when I play a lot of golf, especially the end of the season, I always have to manage my right side. My right side always gets pretty tight, my rib cage, intercostals, lats, like, all the way down, right hip.

"On Tuesday morning I felt a little tight, and I went into my gym at home, and I just sort of foam-rolled and stretched. I went to grab something and my whole right side just completely seized up, spasm."

Rory McIlroy added that he spent a couple of hours with his physiotherapist at home before arriving at East Lake, as he felt slightly better. He further stated that his right side was comparatively better on Wednesday morning, so he went to the gym but experienced a back spasm while doing a body-weight squat.

He continued:

"I honestly couldn't address the ball this time yesterday. So to get to where I am today is good. I hung in there and I just felt like if I could get through today, it's better than it was yesterday, hopefully tomorrow's better than it was today, and just sort of try to keep progressing."

McIlroy said he was actually happy that he wasn't far behind the lead despite the injury setback. When asked if he had considered withdrawing from the Tour Championship, he mentioned feeling better after having an ice bath six hours before his tee time. After a short practice session in the morning, he felt ready to go.

McIlroy added that he was always going to tee off, and the only concern was how he would feel on the golf course. Although his back did feel tight as the first round progressed, he remained hopeful that it would improve before the next round.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at round 2 of the 2023 Tour Championship?

The four-time major champion is tied for seventh at the 2023 Tour Championship alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm after the first round. He will begin the day at 7-under, pairing up with Fitzpatrick.

The duo will tee off on Friday, August 25 at 1:27 pm ET. It will be interesting to see how McIlroy manages his game amidst the back issues