Will Rory McIlroy participate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

The PGA Tour moves to Louisiana this week for the 2023 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The tournament will be played in a four-ball (first and third rounds) and foursome (second and final rounds) format with 160 players divided into eighty teams.

As the Zurich Classic nears, the teams have been announced, but Rory McIlroy's name is missing from the list. Since the tournament is not an elevated designated event, it's not compulsory for him to participate.

McIlroy hasn't had the best of times on the golf course recently. Ahead of the 2023 Masters, he was touted as a favorite, but to everyone's surprise, he failed to even make the cut.

Following his exit from Augusta National, McIlroy avoided the media and then announced his withdrawal from the RBC Heritage last week for uninitiated reasons. Players were allowed to miss one elevated event, but RBC was McIlroy's second tournament after he missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. This meant he had to lose $3 million from his Player Impact Program bonus.

Pairs for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Zurich Classic starts on April 20

The Zurich Classic will take place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23 at TPC Louisiana.

Here are the teams for the 2023 Zurich Classic:

Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa, Max Homa

Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

Sam Burns, Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Brehm, Mark Hubbard

Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy

Tyler Duncan, Hank Lebioda

Harris English, Tom Hoge

Jim Herman, Ryan Armour

Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell

Andrew Landry, Austin Cook

Luke List, Henrik Norlander

Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith

Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings

Chad Ramey, Martin Trainer

J.J. Spaun, Hayden Buckley

Robert Streb, Troy Merritt

Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin

Michael Thompson, Paresh Amin

Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire

Erik van Rooyen, MJ Daffue

Matt Wallace, Callum Shinkwin

Richy Werenski, Scott Brown

Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell

Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

Jimmy Walker, D.A. Points

Thorbjorn Olesen, Nicolai Hojgaard

John Daly, David Duval

Edoardo Molinari, Luke Donald

Sam Saunders, Eric Cole

Victor Perez, Thomas Detry

Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy

Sahith Theegala, Justin Suh

Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith, Michael Gligic

Wyndham Clark, Beau Hossler

Lee Hodges, Robby Shelton

Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

Dylan Frittelli, Matti Schmid

David Lipsky, Aaron Rai

Russell Knox, Brian Stuard

Sam Ryder, Doc Redman

Greyson Sigg, Brice Garnett

Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor

Max McGreevy, Sam Stevens

Chesson Hadley, Ben Martin

Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman

Doug Ghim, Kramer Hickok

Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft

Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman

Austin Smotherman, Harry Higgs

Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

Zac Blair, Marty Dou

Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard

Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim

David Lingmerth, Jonas Blixt

Tyson Alexander, Carl Yuan

Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

Harrison Endycott, Aaron Baddeley

Michael Kim, S.Y. Noh

Austin Eckroat, Scott Harrington

Brent Grant, Kevin Roy

Paul Haley II, Cody Gribble

Carson Young, Kyle Westmoreland

Tano Goya, Trevor Werbylo

Augusto Nunez, Fabian Gomez

Brandon Matthews, Sean O'Hair

Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak

Chad Collins, D.J. Trahan

Cameron Percy, Greg Chalmers

Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

Chris Stroud, William McGirt

Ricky Barnes, Kyle Stanley

Wesley Bryan, Grayson Murray

Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler

Sung Kang, Sangmoon Bae

Derek Ernst, Robert Garrigus

