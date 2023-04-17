Will Rory McIlroy participate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

The PGA Tour moves to Louisiana this week for the 2023 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The tournament will be played in a four-ball (first and third rounds) and foursome (second and final rounds) format with 160 players divided into eighty teams.
As the Zurich Classic nears, the teams have been announced, but Rory McIlroy's name is missing from the list. Since the tournament is not an elevated designated event, it's not compulsory for him to participate.
McIlroy hasn't had the best of times on the golf course recently. Ahead of the 2023 Masters, he was touted as a favorite, but to everyone's surprise, he failed to even make the cut.
Following his exit from Augusta National, McIlroy avoided the media and then announced his withdrawal from the RBC Heritage last week for uninitiated reasons. Players were allowed to miss one elevated event, but RBC was McIlroy's second tournament after he missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. This meant he had to lose $3 million from his Player Impact Program bonus.
Pairs for the 2023 Zurich Classic
The Zurich Classic will take place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23 at TPC Louisiana.
Here are the teams for the 2023 Zurich Classic:
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
- Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
- Sam Burns, Billy Horschel
- Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Brehm, Mark Hubbard
- Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy
- Tyler Duncan, Hank Lebioda
- Harris English, Tom Hoge
- Jim Herman, Ryan Armour
- Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell
- Andrew Landry, Austin Cook
- Luke List, Henrik Norlander
- Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith
- Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings
- Chad Ramey, Martin Trainer
- J.J. Spaun, Hayden Buckley
- Robert Streb, Troy Merritt
- Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin
- Michael Thompson, Paresh Amin
- Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire
- Erik van Rooyen, MJ Daffue
- Matt Wallace, Callum Shinkwin
- Richy Werenski, Scott Brown
- Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell
- Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker
- Jimmy Walker, D.A. Points
- Thorbjorn Olesen, Nicolai Hojgaard
- John Daly, David Duval
- Edoardo Molinari, Luke Donald
- Sam Saunders, Eric Cole
- Victor Perez, Thomas Detry
- Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy
- Sahith Theegala, Justin Suh
- Davis Riley, Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith, Michael Gligic
- Wyndham Clark, Beau Hossler
- Lee Hodges, Robby Shelton
- Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett
- Dylan Frittelli, Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky, Aaron Rai
- Russell Knox, Brian Stuard
- Sam Ryder, Doc Redman
- Greyson Sigg, Brice Garnett
- Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor
- Max McGreevy, Sam Stevens
- Chesson Hadley, Ben Martin
- Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman
- Doug Ghim, Kramer Hickok
- Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft
- Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman
- Austin Smotherman, Harry Higgs
- Justin Lower, Dylan Wu
- Zac Blair, Marty Dou
- Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard
- Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
- Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim
- David Lingmerth, Jonas Blixt
- Tyson Alexander, Carl Yuan
- Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- Harrison Endycott, Aaron Baddeley
- Michael Kim, S.Y. Noh
- Austin Eckroat, Scott Harrington
- Brent Grant, Kevin Roy
- Paul Haley II, Cody Gribble
- Carson Young, Kyle Westmoreland
- Tano Goya, Trevor Werbylo
- Augusto Nunez, Fabian Gomez
- Brandon Matthews, Sean O'Hair
- Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak
- Chad Collins, D.J. Trahan
- Cameron Percy, Greg Chalmers
- Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd
- Chris Stroud, William McGirt
- Ricky Barnes, Kyle Stanley
- Wesley Bryan, Grayson Murray
- Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler
- Sung Kang, Sangmoon Bae
- Derek Ernst, Robert Garrigus