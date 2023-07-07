Will Rose Zhang be the first rookie ever to win the US Women's Open if she manages to do it?

Rose Zhang is competing at her first US Women's Open as a professional golfer and is the favorite to lift the title this week.
Zhang had a rough start at Pebble Beach Golf Links, as she carded a 2-over 74 on day 1 to finish at T39. However, given the talent she possesses, one can always expect her to make a great comeback in the remaining days.
The 20-year-old LPGA Tour rookie has entered this week's event as a favorite with odds of +1100. She turned pro last month and won on her first start at the Mizuho Americas Open, becoming the first player in 72 years to achieve this feat. Hence, it's not unfair to expect her to win the US Women's Open.
If Zhang achieves her first major this week, she won't be the first LPGA Tour rookie to triumph at the third major of the year. Since 1985, seven LPGA Tour debutants have emerged victorious at the USGA event.
Kathy Guadagnino joined the LPGA Tour in 1985 and also went on to win that year's US Women's Open. Liselotte Neumann won the 1988 Championship as an LPGA Tour Rookie. This was her only victory at the majors. Pak Se-ri, who was a rookie on the LPGA Tour in 1998, emerged as the champion in that year's championship after beating Jenny Chuasiriporn in the playoff.
In 2003, Hilary Lunke beat Kelly Robbins and Angela Stanford in an 18-hole playoff to win the US Women's Open, her only LPGA Tour title. In 2017, Park Sung-Hyun defeated then-amateur Choi Hye-jin by a two-stroke margin to clinch her first major title.
Another rookie, Kim A. Lim, emerged victorious at the 2020 US Women's Open after beating Ko Jin-young and Amy Olson by a single-stroke margin. Yuka Saso made her professional debut in 2020 but was an LPGA Tour rookie when she won the 2021 USGA Championship.
List of US Women's Open winners of the last 50 years
Here are the US Women's Open winners since 1973:
- 2022: Minjee Lee
- 2021: Yuka Saso
- 2020: Kim A-lim
- 2019: Lee Jeong-Eun
- 2018: Ariya Jutanugarn
- 2017: Park Sung-Hyun
- 2016: Brittany Lang
- 2015: Chun In-gee
- 2014: Michelle Wie
- 2013: Inbee Park
- 2012: Na Yeon Choi
- 2011: Ryu So-Yeon
- 2010: Paula Creamer
- 2009: Ji Eun-hee
- 2008: Inbee Park
- 2007: Cristie Kerr
- 2006: Annika Sörenstam
- 2005: Birdie Kim
- 2004: Meg Mallon
- 2003: Hilary Lunke
- 2002: Juli Inkster
- 2001: Karrie Webb
- 2000: Karrie Webb
- 1999: Juli Inkster
- 1998: Pak Se-ri
- 1997: Alison Nicholas
- 1996: Annika Sörenstam
- 1995: Annika Sörenstam
- 1994: Patty Sheehan
- 1993: Lauri Merten
- 1992: Patty Sheehan
- 1991: Meg Mallon
- 1990: Betsy King
- 1989: Betsy King
- 1988: Liselotte Neumann
- 1987: Laura Davies
- 1986: Jane Geddes
- 1985: Kathy Baker
- 1984: Hollis Stacy
- 1983: Jan Stephenson
- 1982: Janet Alex
- 1981: Pat Bradley
- 1980: Amy Alcott
- 1979: Jerilyn Britz
- 1978: Hollis Stacy
- 1977: Hollis Stacy
- 1976: JoAnne Carner
- 1975: Sandra Palmer
- 1974: Sandra Haynie
- 1973: Susie Berning
Odds for the US Women's Open 2023 explored
- Rose Zhang: +1200
- Jin Young Ko: +1400
- Hyo Joo Kim: +1600
- Nelly Korda: +1800
- Atthaya Thitkul: +1800
- Leona Maguire: +2000
- Xi-yu Lin: +2200
- Minjee Lee: +2200
- Miyu Yamashita: +2800
- Hye Jin Choi: +2800
- Ruoning Yin: +3000
- Nasa Hataoka: +3000
- Lilia Vu: +3000
- Brooke Henderson: +3000
- Ayaka Furue: +3000
- Megan Khang: +3500
- Celine Boutier: +3500
- Carlota Ciganda: +3500
- Lydia Ko: +4000
- Linn Grant: +4000