Will Rose Zhang be the first rookie ever to win the US Women's Open if she manages to do it?

Rose Zhang is competing at her first US Women's Open as a professional golfer and is the favorite to lift the title this week.

Zhang had a rough start at Pebble Beach Golf Links, as she carded a 2-over 74 on day 1 to finish at T39. However, given the talent she possesses, one can always expect her to make a great comeback in the remaining days.

The 20-year-old LPGA Tour rookie has entered this week's event as a favorite with odds of +1100. She turned pro last month and won on her first start at the Mizuho Americas Open, becoming the first player in 72 years to achieve this feat. Hence, it's not unfair to expect her to win the US Women's Open.

If Zhang achieves her first major this week, she won't be the first LPGA Tour rookie to triumph at the third major of the year. Since 1985, seven LPGA Tour debutants have emerged victorious at the USGA event.

Kathy Guadagnino joined the LPGA Tour in 1985 and also went on to win that year's US Women's Open. Liselotte Neumann won the 1988 Championship as an LPGA Tour Rookie. This was her only victory at the majors. Pak Se-ri, who was a rookie on the LPGA Tour in 1998, emerged as the champion in that year's championship after beating Jenny Chuasiriporn in the playoff.

In 2003, Hilary Lunke beat Kelly Robbins and Angela Stanford in an 18-hole playoff to win the US Women's Open, her only LPGA Tour title. In 2017, Park Sung-Hyun defeated then-amateur Choi Hye-jin by a two-stroke margin to clinch her first major title.

Another rookie, Kim A. Lim, emerged victorious at the 2020 US Women's Open after beating Ko Jin-young and Amy Olson by a single-stroke margin. Yuka Saso made her professional debut in 2020 but was an LPGA Tour rookie when she won the 2021 USGA Championship.

List of US Women's Open winners of the last 50 years

Here are the US Women's Open winners since 1973:

2022: Minjee Lee

2021: Yuka Saso

2020: Kim A-lim

2019: Lee Jeong-Eun

2018: Ariya Jutanugarn

2017: Park Sung-Hyun

2016: Brittany Lang

2015: Chun In-gee

2014: Michelle Wie

2013: Inbee Park

2012: Na Yeon Choi

2011: Ryu So-Yeon

2010: Paula Creamer

2009: Ji Eun-hee

2008: Inbee Park

2007: Cristie Kerr

2006: Annika Sörenstam

2005: Birdie Kim

2004: Meg Mallon

2003: Hilary Lunke

2002: Juli Inkster

2001: Karrie Webb

2000: Karrie Webb

1999: Juli Inkster

1998: Pak Se-ri

1997: Alison Nicholas

1996: Annika Sörenstam

1995: Annika Sörenstam

1994: Patty Sheehan

1993: Lauri Merten

1992: Patty Sheehan

1991: Meg Mallon

1990: Betsy King

1989: Betsy King

1988: Liselotte Neumann

1987: Laura Davies

1986: Jane Geddes

1985: Kathy Baker

1984: Hollis Stacy

1983: Jan Stephenson

1982: Janet Alex

1981: Pat Bradley

1980: Amy Alcott

1979: Jerilyn Britz

1978: Hollis Stacy

1977: Hollis Stacy

1976: JoAnne Carner

1975: Sandra Palmer

1974: Sandra Haynie

1973: Susie Berning

Odds for the US Women's Open 2023 explored

Rose Zhang: +1200

Jin Young Ko: +1400

Hyo Joo Kim: +1600

Nelly Korda: +1800

Atthaya Thitkul: +1800

Leona Maguire: +2000

Xi-yu Lin: +2200

Minjee Lee: +2200

Miyu Yamashita: +2800

Hye Jin Choi: +2800

Ruoning Yin: +3000

Nasa Hataoka: +3000

Lilia Vu: +3000

Brooke Henderson: +3000

Ayaka Furue: +3000

Megan Khang: +3500

Celine Boutier: +3500

Carlota Ciganda: +3500

Lydia Ko: +4000

Linn Grant: +4000

