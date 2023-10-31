Will Sami Valimaki be on the PGA Tour next season? Exploring the golfer’s rank after jumping 17 spots in the Race to Dubai Rankings

With a victory at the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Sami Valimaki jumped into the top 10 of the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Ranking. He is now eligible to get the PGA Tour card.

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour announced that they will give 10 Tour cards to European Tour players who finished in the top 10 in the ranking list of the Race to Dubai. So, if at the end of this season, Valimaki can maintain his ranking, he could play at the PGA Tour next year.

Valimaki produced excellent performance at last week's Qatar Masters. After the four rounds, he finished in a tie with Jorge Campillo. They competed in a playoff, where Sami Valimaki made a birdie on the first hole and won the tournament.

The Finnish golfer played four rounds of 67-67-67-69 to finish with a score of 18-under 270. It was an unbelievable victory for Valimaki, who spoke about his game in a press conference after the victory. He said (via SkySports):

"Unbelievable. It's hard to talk. It has been a long journey, it feels great. The course played quite tight today. I feel like I played nicely, but still a couple of mistakes and you always get punished. The course setup and everything was really nice. The birdie on 17, I thought I had it at 15 and 16, I didn't make those putts, but luckily I had that one."

"I work so hard. I feel like I've earned it a couple of times, but it hasn't come my way. That's why it feels so amazing," he added.

Sami Valimaki's career

Sami Valimaki was born on July 16, 1998, in Nokia, Finland. He had a successful amateur career and was selected for the European team in the Bonallack Trophy in 2018. He also represented the Europe team at the St. Andrews Trophy.

He was part of the winning team of the 2018 European Amateur Team Championship and reached in 10th position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He also represented Finland at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2018. He had also competed at the Nordic Golf League events during 2017-18.

After having a successful amateur career, Sami Valimaki turned pro in 2019, where he mostly played at the Pro Golf Tour events. His first professional victory came at the Open Casa Green Golf in Morocco and then won two more tournaments.

At the end of the year, he finished in third place on the Pro Tour Golf earned a spot on the Challenge Tour and soon qualified for the European Tour. He has won seven professional events in his career including two in the European Tour.