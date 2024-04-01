Will Stephan Jaeger play at The Masters? Houston Open winner's perks explored

Following the win at the Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger has qualified for the Masters for the first time in his career. The win also earned him 500 FedEx Cup points and a paycheck of $1.63 million.

Jaeger entered the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open with a five-way lead at the top, alongside Scottie Scheffler, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, and David Skinns. He fired a 3-under 67 in the final round to aggregate at 12-under, which was enough to win his maiden PGA Tour title by one stroke. Scheffler, Detry, and Tosti finished runner-up alongside Tony Finau and Taylor Moore at 11-under.

For the uninitiated, the top 50 players after the Memorial Park event would get an automatic berth at the Augusta National. Jaeger broke into the top 50 with a win here and also earned the invite for the first major of the season. The Masters Tournament 2024 will be played from April 11 to April 14. Besides, he has also qualified for the remaining four signature events of this season.

The 34-year-old German golfer has played the majors four times in the past but has never competed at the Masters or the Open Championship. His best result was a T34 finish at the 2020 US Open. Last year, he only played at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 50th.

Who has qualified for the Masters 2024 after the Houston Open 2024? Current field explored

Here's the current field for the Masters 2024 after the Houston Open:

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Santiago de la Fuente

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio García

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Joaquín Niemann

Jose Mari Olaza bal

Thorbjørn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris