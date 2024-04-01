Will Stephan Jaeger play at The Masters? Houston Open winner's perks explored

Following the win at the Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger has qualified for the Masters for the first time in his career. The win also earned him 500 FedEx Cup points and a paycheck of $1.63 million.
Jaeger entered the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open with a five-way lead at the top, alongside Scottie Scheffler, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, and David Skinns. He fired a 3-under 67 in the final round to aggregate at 12-under, which was enough to win his maiden PGA Tour title by one stroke. Scheffler, Detry, and Tosti finished runner-up alongside Tony Finau and Taylor Moore at 11-under.
For the uninitiated, the top 50 players after the Memorial Park event would get an automatic berth at the Augusta National. Jaeger broke into the top 50 with a win here and also earned the invite for the first major of the season. The Masters Tournament 2024 will be played from April 11 to April 14. Besides, he has also qualified for the remaining four signature events of this season.
The 34-year-old German golfer has played the majors four times in the past but has never competed at the Masters or the Open Championship. His best result was a T34 finish at the 2020 US Open. Last year, he only played at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 50th.
Who has qualified for the Masters 2024 after the Houston Open 2024? Current field explored
Here's the current field for the Masters 2024 after the Houston Open:
