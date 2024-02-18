Will Tiger Woods play the Mexico Open 2024 at Vidanta next week? Golfer’s availability explored

The PGA Tour will head to Vallarta, Mexico, for the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, which will take place from February 22 to 25 at Vidanta Vallarta. The field was announced on Saturday, February 17, and Tiger Woods' name was not among the 131 players announced for the Mexico event.
On Friday, Woods had to drop out of the Genesis Invitational 2024 during the third round due to the flu and dehydration. Although the influenza was not that serious and he started recovering after taking on-site treatment, he is not set to return to action this month.
Last year, during his return to the Hero World Challenge, Woods said that he was looking to compete in one event a month in the 2024 season. If everything goes as planned, his next start should be the Players Championship, which takes place from March 14 to 17.
The Mexico Open field will feature the likes of defending champion Tony Finau, along with Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo, and Ryan Fox. These four will be the only top 50-ranked players in OWGR in action this week. For the uninitiated, since the Mexico Open is not the signature event, the top players are not bound to compete this week.
Who is competing at the Mexico Open in Vidanta? The complete field explored
Here's a look at the field for the 2024 Mexico Open:
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Nico Echavarria
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Mackenzie Hughes
- K.H. Lee
- Vincent Norrman
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Charley Hoffman
- Fred Biondi
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Omar Morales
- Renato Naula
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Rodolfo Cazaubòn
- Roberto Díaz
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Austin Wylie
- Matt Atkins
- Stuart Macdonald
- Ben Sigel
- Preston Stanley
- Scott Stallings
- Patrick Rodgers
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Austin Eckroat
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Chesson Hadley
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Maverick McNealy
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- C.T. Pan
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.B. Holmes
- Vince Whaley
- Ben Kohles
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alexander Björk
- Sami Valimaki
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jorge Campillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jake Knapp
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Norman Xiong
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
- Harrison Endycott
- Trace Crowe
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Raul Pereda
- Hayden Springer
- Bronson Burgoon
- Erik Barnes
- Philip Knowles
- James Hahn
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Chappell
- Martin Trainer
- Henrik Norlander