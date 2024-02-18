Will Tiger Woods play the Mexico Open 2024 at Vidanta next week? Golfer’s availability explored

The PGA Tour will head to Vallarta, Mexico, for the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, which will take place from February 22 to 25 at Vidanta Vallarta. The field was announced on Saturday, February 17, and Tiger Woods' name was not among the 131 players announced for the Mexico event.

On Friday, Woods had to drop out of the Genesis Invitational 2024 during the third round due to the flu and dehydration. Although the influenza was not that serious and he started recovering after taking on-site treatment, he is not set to return to action this month.

Last year, during his return to the Hero World Challenge, Woods said that he was looking to compete in one event a month in the 2024 season. If everything goes as planned, his next start should be the Players Championship, which takes place from March 14 to 17.

The Mexico Open field will feature the likes of defending champion Tony Finau, along with Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo, and Ryan Fox. These four will be the only top 50-ranked players in OWGR in action this week. For the uninitiated, since the Mexico Open is not the signature event, the top players are not bound to compete this week.

Who is competing at the Mexico Open in Vidanta? The complete field explored

Here's a look at the field for the 2024 Mexico Open:

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Nico Echavarria

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Mackenzie Hughes

K.H. Lee

Vincent Norrman

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Charley Hoffman

Fred Biondi

Cristobal Del Solar

Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy

Santiago De la Fuente

Omar Morales

Renato Naula

Jose Antonio Safa

Rodolfo Cazaubòn

Roberto Díaz

Alvaro Ortiz

Sebastián Vázquez

Austin Wylie

Matt Atkins

Stuart Macdonald

Ben Sigel

Preston Stanley

Scott Stallings

Patrick Rodgers

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Nicolai Højgaard

Maverick McNealy

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

C.T. Pan

Jhonattan Vegas

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Ben Kohles

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Sami Valimaki

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jake Knapp

Jacob Bridgeman

Jimmy Stanger

Norman Xiong

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Harrison Endycott

Trace Crowe

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Hayden Springer

Bronson Burgoon

Erik Barnes

Philip Knowles

James Hahn

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Martin Trainer

Henrik Norlander