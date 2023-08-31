Will Tiger Woods be in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup? Exploring the ace golfer's role in the US squad

Tiger Woods’ presence in the 2023 Ryder Cup is one of the burning questions among golf enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that he won't be donning the iconic Team USA uniform this time around. However, this doesn't mean Woods won't have an impact on the proceedings.

Woods, undoubtedly one of the most iconic and accomplished golfers in history, won't be hitting the greens as a player or occupying an official vice-captain position in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Despite this, his presence and influence remain palpable within the team. United States captain Zach Johnson recently shed light on Woods' behind-the-scenes contributions and his involvement in shaping Team USA's strategy for the upcoming competition.

He revealed that Woods has been sharing his wealth of experience with his compatriots as they gear up for the battle against Team Europe. Zach Johnson said(via CBS Sports):

"He is a great resource. He's very invested in Team USA, very invested in how we navigate year in and year out Team USA because the guy is patriotic, he wants to win, he's got experience and, shocker, he's the best player in whatever decades. Thankfully, he's an American. He is red, white, and blue, through and through”

The legendary golfer's dedication to Team USA was underscored during the 2021 Ryder Cup. Despite not physically participating, he was instrumental in motivating and inspiring his teammates from afar.

This virtual support played a crucial role in the United States' resounding 19 to 9 victory over their European counterparts.

Tiger Woods will continue to be a part of Team USA, says Zach Johnson

Tiger Woods and Zach Johnson at the 2019 Presidents Cup (Image via Getty)

Zach Johnson shared his personal experience of communicating with Tiger Woods, highlighting the invaluable nature of their exchanges.

"Personally speaking, I could show you the text messages he and I have had … a lot of them are so great in support and belief and faith. I got to tag along with him as a vice-captain in his captainship in Australia, and the man knows what he is talking about … he's amazing, and he will continue to be a part of Team USA going forward.

Johnson added:

He will not be in Rome, which is fine. It's probably not wise, it was more or less his decision, but he's great counsel”

Team USA will aim to clinch a victory on European soil for the first time in 30 years. The absence of Tiger Woods as a player or captain is notable. However, his influence continues to resonate profoundly.

Johnson's words about Woods paint a vivid picture of a passionate, patriotic, and dedicated figure who genuinely cares about the success of Team USA.