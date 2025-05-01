Will Zalatoris has pulled out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson just one day before the opening round. Besides him, Gary Woodland also withdrew from the tournament, adding his name to the long list of WDs this week.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The field will feature only Scottie Scheffler as the lone top-ten-ranked player. Furthermore, only seven of the top 50 ranked players are in action this week.

On Wednesday, April 30, the PGA Tour confirmed that Zalatoris and Woodland were pulling out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. They have been replaced by Cameron Champ and James Hahn this week.

Before Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland, the likes of Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, S.H. Kim, Nick Dunlap, and a few others also pulled out from the TPC Craig Ranch event. Blades Brown, who had received a sponsor exemption, also opted to skip the tournament and instead compete in the Korn Ferry Tour's PGA Riviera Maya.

Here's a look at the players who have withdrawn from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

Will Zalatoris

Gary Woodland

Tyler Duncan

Robby Shelton

Austin Cook

Keith Mitchell

S.H. Kim

Brandt Snedeker

Joe Highsmith

Nick Dunlap

Blades Brown

Michael Kim

Updated field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 explored

Here's a look at the updated field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

Scottie Scheffler

Sungjae Im

Byeong Hun An

Tom Kim

Sam Burns

Taylor Pendrith

Stephan Jaeger

Nico Echavarria

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt McCarty

Ben Griffin

Rasmus Højgaard

Jordan Spieth

Austin Eckroat

Cam Davis

Eric Cole

Si Woo Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Jhonattan Vegas

Patrick Rodgers

Max McGreevy

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Kevin Yu

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryo Hisatsune

Matt Wallace

Jake Knapp

Taylor Moore

Nicolai Højgaard

Beau Hossler

Lee Hodges

Justin Lower

Davis Riley

Harry Hall

Erik van Rooyen

Brian Campbell

Patrick Fishburn

Victor Perez

Sami Valimaki

Niklas Norgaard

Doug Ghim

Kurt Kitayama

Charley Hoffman

Jesper Svensson

Matti Schmid

Ryan Fox

Karl Vilips

Seamus Power

Rico Hoey

Matteo Manassero

Alejandro Tosti

Alex Smalley

Chan Kim

Aldrich Potgieter

Mark Hubbard

Matt Kuchar

Hayden Springer

Paul Waring

Joel Dahmen

Vince Whaley

Antoine Rozner

Patton Kizzire

Emiliano Grillo

Michael Thorbjornsen

Andrew Putnam

Sam Ryder

Mac Meissner

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Schenk

Chandler Phillips

Carson Young

Adam Svensson

Zach Johnson

Henrik Norlander

Ben Kohles

Frankie Capan III

Luke List

Brice Garnett

Pierceson Coody

Peter Malnati

Greyson Sigg

Danny Walker

David Lipsky

Takumi Kanaya

Harry Higgs

William Mouw

Kevin Roy

Rikuya Hoshino

Ben Silverman

Kris Ventura

Nate Lashley

Chris Gotterup

Rafael Campos

Tim Widing

Jackson Suber

Taylor Dickson

Zac Blair

Chad Ramey

Thomas Rosenmueller

Christo Lamprecht

Jeremy Paul

Joseph Bramlett

Paul Peterson

Ricky Castillo

Quade Cummins

John Pak

Dylan Wu

Camilo Villegas

Taylor Montgomery

Lanto Griffin

Trace Crowe

Will Chandler

David Skinns

Braden Thornberry

Cristobal Del Solar

Matt NeSmith

Kevin Tway

Ben Martin

Martin Laird

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Kevin Velo

Nick Hardy

Trey Mullinax

Kaito Onishi

Chesson Hadley

Aaron Baddeley

Mason Andersen

Hayden Buckley

Norman Xiong

Webb Simpson

Chez Reavie

Trevor Cone

Matthew Riedel

Ross Steelman

Cameron Champ

Francesco Molinari

Nelson Ledesma

Ryan Palmer

Philip Knowles

Harrison Endycott

Seungbin Choi

James Hahn

Scott Gutschewski

Kevin Kisner

Nick Watney

Anders Albertson

Vince Covello

Sung Kang

Noah Kent

Kris Kim

Bobby Massa

Brandon Matthews

Tommy Morrison

Gabe Reynolds

