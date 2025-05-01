Will Zalatoris has pulled out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson just one day before the opening round. Besides him, Gary Woodland also withdrew from the tournament, adding his name to the long list of WDs this week.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The field will feature only Scottie Scheffler as the lone top-ten-ranked player. Furthermore, only seven of the top 50 ranked players are in action this week.
On Wednesday, April 30, the PGA Tour confirmed that Zalatoris and Woodland were pulling out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. They have been replaced by Cameron Champ and James Hahn this week.
Before Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland, the likes of Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, S.H. Kim, Nick Dunlap, and a few others also pulled out from the TPC Craig Ranch event. Blades Brown, who had received a sponsor exemption, also opted to skip the tournament and instead compete in the Korn Ferry Tour's PGA Riviera Maya.
Here's a look at the players who have withdrawn from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:
- Will Zalatoris
- Gary Woodland
- Tyler Duncan
- Robby Shelton
- Austin Cook
- Keith Mitchell
- S.H. Kim
- Brandt Snedeker
- Joe Highsmith
- Nick Dunlap
- Blades Brown
- Michael Kim
Updated field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 explored
Here's a look at the updated field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sungjae Im
- Byeong Hun An
- Tom Kim
- Sam Burns
- Taylor Pendrith
- Stephan Jaeger
- Nico Echavarria
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matt McCarty
- Ben Griffin
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Jordan Spieth
- Austin Eckroat
- Cam Davis
- Eric Cole
- Si Woo Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Patrick Rodgers
- Max McGreevy
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Yu
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Matt Wallace
- Jake Knapp
- Taylor Moore
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Lee Hodges
- Justin Lower
- Davis Riley
- Harry Hall
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Victor Perez
- Sami Valimaki
- Niklas Norgaard
- Doug Ghim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Charley Hoffman
- Jesper Svensson
- Matti Schmid
- Ryan Fox
- Karl Vilips
- Seamus Power
- Rico Hoey
- Matteo Manassero
- Alejandro Tosti
- Alex Smalley
- Chan Kim
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Mark Hubbard
- Matt Kuchar
- Hayden Springer
- Paul Waring
- Joel Dahmen
- Vince Whaley
- Antoine Rozner
- Patton Kizzire
- Emiliano Grillo
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Andrew Putnam
- Sam Ryder
- Mac Meissner
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Schenk
- Chandler Phillips
- Carson Young
- Adam Svensson
- Zach Johnson
- Henrik Norlander
- Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III
- Luke List
- Brice Garnett
- Pierceson Coody
- Peter Malnati
- Greyson Sigg
- Danny Walker
- David Lipsky
- Takumi Kanaya
- Harry Higgs
- William Mouw
- Kevin Roy
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Ben Silverman
- Kris Ventura
- Nate Lashley
- Chris Gotterup
- Rafael Campos
- Tim Widing
- Jackson Suber
- Taylor Dickson
- Zac Blair
- Chad Ramey
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Christo Lamprecht
- Jeremy Paul
- Joseph Bramlett
- Paul Peterson
- Ricky Castillo
- Quade Cummins
- John Pak
- Dylan Wu
- Camilo Villegas
- Taylor Montgomery
- Lanto Griffin
- Trace Crowe
- Will Chandler
- David Skinns
- Braden Thornberry
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Matt NeSmith
- Kevin Tway
- Ben Martin
- Martin Laird
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Velo
- Nick Hardy
- Trey Mullinax
- Kaito Onishi
- Chesson Hadley
- Aaron Baddeley
- Mason Andersen
- Hayden Buckley
- Norman Xiong
- Webb Simpson
- Chez Reavie
- Trevor Cone
- Matthew Riedel
- Ross Steelman
- Cameron Champ
- Francesco Molinari
- Nelson Ledesma
- Ryan Palmer
- Philip Knowles
- Harrison Endycott
- Seungbin Choi
- James Hahn
- Scott Gutschewski
- Kevin Kisner
- Nick Watney
- Anders Albertson
- Vince Covello
- Sung Kang
- Noah Kent
- Kris Kim
- Bobby Massa
- Brandon Matthews
- Tommy Morrison
- Gabe Reynolds