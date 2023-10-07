Will Zalatoris edges closer to a PGA Tour comeback after undergoing surgery earlier this year?

Injuries are a part of the golfer's life. Earlier in April 2023, Will Zalatoris had a very unfortunate situation as he had to undergo surgery for his back injury. Due to this reason and rehabilitation, he has been off the PGA Tour for the whole season.

Well, the American Professional golfer was diagnosed with two split discs in his back, necessitating surgery to fix them. Since then, his fans have been waiting for him to come back in action to play on the tour.

Fortunately, fans' dreams may soon be granted as the golfer had worked hard to recover and return to the course healed. Now, it seems like he will be finally able to do that as he is back in action and is set to rock on the tees.

In a recent video shared by NUCLR Golf, Will Zalatoris was seen practising on the greens with a new improved swing. This says it all: The 27-year-old golfer is looking to make his way to the tour soon, probably for the fall season, as previously expected.

"After undergoing back surgery earlier this year, Will Zalatoris looks to be close to making his return to the PGA Tour."

Check the video below:

Fans must note that on April 10, the golfer disclosed that he had surgery to repair his ailing back. This even kept him out of play until the next PGA Tour season in the fall.

Will Zalatoris even affirms that he is pain-free in May following his surgery

Zalatoris was making a strong effort to be among the top golfers before he had to face a back problem. He performed amazingly, chasing the runner-up position in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. However, he didn’t play this year in the said competition.

Furthermore, later that summer, he won his first PGA TOUR event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. But he got injured in the BMW Championship and missed the TOUR Championship and the Presidents Cup as a result.

However, Will Zalatoris made his comeback in January, finishing T11 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He only finished in the top 30 in one of his following seven tournaments before withdrawing from the Masters due to the same health issue.

After successfully undergoing the surgery and then recovering from the pain, the PGA tour player even confirmed in May that he is feeling great.

"No headaches, no leg pain. This is the best I've felt — I feel great,” Zalatoris said.

Indeed, Zalatoris' return with the improved swing will bring excitement and happiness to his fans.