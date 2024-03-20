Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala to form a team for the 2024 Zurich Classic

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala are set to team up at the upcoming Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The announcement was made by Steve Worthy, the CEO of the Fore! Kids Foundation, as well as the tournament's producer, on Tuesday.
The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place from April 22 to 28 at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. This will be Theegala's third straight appearance at the event.
He missed the cut in 2022 but ended T23 last year. While Zalatoris is returning to the event for the second time since a T4 finish in 2022.
Zalatoris had played well recently after missing the last season due to back surgery. He had a joint second-place finish at the Genesis Invitational and T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Theegala won the Fortinet Championship, his first PGA Tour title, last fall and has been consistent since then. His recent results include the runner-up finish at The Sentry in Hawaii and three other top-10 finishes.
Like the other events, the Zurich Classic was also played in an individual format earlier but switched to a team format in 2017. Cameron Smith is the only player to win the event twice since then.
Who are the past winners at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?
Here's a look at the past winners at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans:
- 2023: Nick Hardy & Davis Riley
- 2022: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
- 2021: Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith (2)
- 2019: Ryan Palmer & Jon Rahm
- 2018: Billy Horschel (2) & Scott Piercy
- 2017: Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith
- 2016: Brian Stuard
- 2015: Justin Rose
- 2014: Noh Seung-Yul
- 2013: Billy Horschel
- 2012: Jason Dufner
- 2011: Bubba Watson
- 2010: Jason Bohn
- 2009: Jerry Kelly
- 2008: Andrés Romero
- 2007: Nick Watney
- 2006: Chris Couch
- 2005: Tim Petrovic
- 2004: Vijay Singh
- 2003: Steve Flesch
- 2002: K. J. Choi
- 2001: David Toms
- 2000: Carlos Franco (2)
- 1999: Carlos Franco
- 1998: Lee Westwood
- 1997: Brad Faxon
- 1996: Scott McCarron
- 1995: Davis Love III
- 1994: Ben Crenshaw (2)
- 1993: Mike Standly
- 1992: Chip Beck (2)
- 1991: Ian Woosnam
- 1990: David Frost
- 1989: Tim Simpson
- 1988: Chip Beck
- 1987: Ben Crenshaw
- 1986: Calvin Peete
- 1985: Seve Ballesteros
- 1984: Bob Eastwood
- 1983: Bill Rogers
- 1982: Scott Hoch
- 1981: Tom Watson (2)
- 1980: Tom Watson
- 1979: Hubert Green
- 1978: Lon Hinkle
- 1977: Jim Simons
- 1976: Larry Ziegler
- 1975: Billy Casper (2)
- 1974: Lee Trevino
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus
- 1972: Gary Player
- 1971: Frank Beard (2)
- 1970: Miller Barber
- 1969: Larry Hinson
- 1968: George Archer
- 1967: George Knudson
- 1966: Frank Beard
- 1965: Dick Mayer
- 1964: Mason Rudolph
- 1963: Bo Wininger (2)
- 1962: Bo Wininger
- 1961: Doug Sanders
- 1960: Dow Finsterwald
- 1959: Bill Collins
- 1958: Billy Casper
- 1948: Bob Hamilton
- 1946: Byron Nelson (2)
- 1945: Byron Nelson
- 1944: Sammy Byrd
- 1942: Lloyd Mangrum
- 1941: Henry Picard (2)
- 1940: Jimmy Demaret
- 1939: Henry Picard
- 1938: Harry Cooper