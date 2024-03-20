Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala to form a team for the 2024 Zurich Classic

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala are set to team up at the upcoming Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The announcement was made by Steve Worthy, the CEO of the Fore! Kids Foundation, as well as the tournament's producer, on Tuesday.

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place from April 22 to 28 at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. This will be Theegala's third straight appearance at the event.

He missed the cut in 2022 but ended T23 last year. While Zalatoris is returning to the event for the second time since a T4 finish in 2022.

Zalatoris had played well recently after missing the last season due to back surgery. He had a joint second-place finish at the Genesis Invitational and T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Theegala won the Fortinet Championship, his first PGA Tour title, last fall and has been consistent since then. His recent results include the runner-up finish at The Sentry in Hawaii and three other top-10 finishes.

Like the other events, the Zurich Classic was also played in an individual format earlier but switched to a team format in 2017. Cameron Smith is the only player to win the event twice since then.

Who are the past winners at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Here's a look at the past winners at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans:

2023: Nick Hardy & Davis Riley

2022: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

2021: Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith (2)

2019: Ryan Palmer & Jon Rahm

2018: Billy Horschel (2) & Scott Piercy

2017: Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith

2016: Brian Stuard

2015: Justin Rose

2014: Noh Seung-Yul

2013: Billy Horschel

2012: Jason Dufner

2011: Bubba Watson

2010: Jason Bohn

2009: Jerry Kelly

2008: Andrés Romero

2007: Nick Watney

2006: Chris Couch

2005: Tim Petrovic

2004: Vijay Singh

2003: Steve Flesch

2002: K. J. Choi

2001: David Toms

2000: Carlos Franco (2)

1999: Carlos Franco

1998: Lee Westwood

1997: Brad Faxon

1996: Scott McCarron

1995: Davis Love III

1994: Ben Crenshaw (2)

1993: Mike Standly

1992: Chip Beck (2)

1991: Ian Woosnam

1990: David Frost

1989: Tim Simpson

1988: Chip Beck

1987: Ben Crenshaw

1986: Calvin Peete

1985: Seve Ballesteros

1984: Bob Eastwood

1983: Bill Rogers

1982: Scott Hoch

1981: Tom Watson (2)

1980: Tom Watson

1979: Hubert Green

1978: Lon Hinkle

1977: Jim Simons

1976: Larry Ziegler

1975: Billy Casper (2)

1974: Lee Trevino

1973: Jack Nicklaus

1972: Gary Player

1971: Frank Beard (2)

1970: Miller Barber

1969: Larry Hinson

1968: George Archer

1967: George Knudson

1966: Frank Beard

1965: Dick Mayer

1964: Mason Rudolph

1963: Bo Wininger (2)

1962: Bo Wininger

1961: Doug Sanders

1960: Dow Finsterwald

1959: Bill Collins

1958: Billy Casper

1948: Bob Hamilton

1946: Byron Nelson (2)

1945: Byron Nelson

1944: Sammy Byrd

1942: Lloyd Mangrum

1941: Henry Picard (2)

1940: Jimmy Demaret

1939: Henry Picard

1938: Harry Cooper