Will Zalatoris told LIV Golf to “stuff their $130,000,000 offer” to be on the ‘right side of history’, states Brandel Chamblee

Will Zalatoris will be making his comeback to professional golf at the upcoming 2023 Hero World Challenge. He had to withdraw from the Masters Tournament back in April due to an injury for which he had to undergo a microdiscectomy procedure.

Recently, former American golfer turned commentator Brandel Chamblee took to X (formerly known as Twitter). He thanked PGA Tour stars like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and injury-ridden Zalatoris for refusing millions of dollars from LIV Golf and supporting the leading Tour.

"Grateful to PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth who helped ensure the history of the PGA Tour by turning down tens of millions, but especially to Will Zalatoris, who as an injured but rising potential superstar told the Saudis (MBS) to stuff their 130,000,000 dollar offer because he wanted to be, not only on the right side of history, to create an inspiring legacy."

Expand Tweet

Chamblee revealed that apart from Will Zalatoris, young golfer siblings Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody also rejected offers and stayed loyal to their respective tours.

"In addition to Zalatoris, the Coody brothers, Pierceson and Parker, turned down multi-million dollar and potentially life-changing offers because they believed legacy has more currency than hypocrisy."

The golfing fraternity might have gotten better after the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund (LIV Golf's financial backbone) announced their merger deal. But Chamblee has refused to lay down his weapons against the breakaway series.

The post came after LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson made claims that top stars were willing to join the cash-rich league.

Will Zalatoris is part of the upcoming Tiger Woods-hosted 2023 Hero World Challenge

The unofficial PGA Tour event hosted by the legendary 15-time Major winner will be back on November 30 at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

About two weeks ago, the officials announced 19 out of the 20 players set to participate in the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The field includes the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the reigning FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland, and two of the Major champions of the 2023 season, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark.

Emerging talented golfer Will Zalatoris will also be making his return to the professional golf circuit this November in The Bahamas.

Below are the names of golfers announced for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Sam Burns

Jason Day

Sepp Straka

Will Zalatoris

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

It is pertinent to note that two of the three top players in the World, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, are still missing from the list. However, with one slot remaining, it can be filled by any of the two players.