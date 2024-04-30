Will Zalatoris tops PGA Tour power rankings for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Will Zalatoris leads the PGA Tour power ranking for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, scheduled to take place from May 2 to 5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Zalatoris had a dismal start in the 2024 season at Sony Open in Hawaii when he failed to make the cut after his return from back surgery. He had to withdraw from a significant portion of last year due to the same issue.

The 27-year-old did a bit better in The American Express and finished at T34. He soon regained his form at the Farmers Insurance Open when he finished at T13.

Then, Will Zalatoris had successive top 10s in tournaments, finishing T2 and T4 at The Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, respectively. At Augusta National Golf Club, three weeks ago, Zalatoris put up a great performance once again and finished at T9.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed Cut

The American Express: T34

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

The Genesis Invitational: T2

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T4

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

Texas Children's Houston Open: T74

Masters Tournament: T9

RBC Heritage: T44

Given his latest performance, he is the favourite to win in 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He'll also look to defy the curse at the tournament with no Texan securing a victory since Scott Verplank in 2007. The other top power rankers at Byron Nelson are Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.

Will Zalatoris' surgeon asked him to consider retirement during injury

Will Zalatoris turned professional in 2018 and has had two wins in his professional career so far. His first win came in July 2020 at TPC Colorado Championship when he won over Chase Johnson by one stroke. As a result, he was adjudged the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

His second victory came in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2022 in a playoff with Sepp Straka.

The American golfer went through a microdiscectomy surgery in April 2023 and had to withdraw from the remaining season. In an interview with Golf.com, Zalatoris shared that his surgeon advised him to consider retirement. He said:

"My surgeon brought up retirement at one point. I laughed because I'm like 'I don't care if you have to put 15 metal screws in me... that's not going to happen, sorry doc. I know you want me to be as healthy as I can, but I'm going down swinging no matter what."'

Will Zalatoris returned to the golf course in the 2023 Hero World Challenge in November. He is currently ranked 30th in the Official World Golf Rankings.