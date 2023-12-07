“Winning is a tremendous amount of fun”: Scottie Scheffler delighted to close out the Golf season with a win

Scottie Scheffler closed another great season on the PGA Tour, with two victories and countless accolades. His meteoric rise in professional golf has been marked by winning tournaments and the Texan makes no secret of his delight at it.

The Official World Golf Ranking No. 1 player has only been a professional for five seasons, but already has six official victories (all in the last two years). This includes the coveted title at The Masters in 2022.

Following his recent victory at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Scottie Scheffler reflected on the role that tournament wins play for him as a player. Here's what he had to say (via Golf Digest):

"I like winning, winning is a tremendous amount of fun. It's definitely nice to win and also nice to be consistent. Finishing second is not nearly as good a feeling as finishing first."

He added:

"It's nice to finish off the year with a win, and it will be good as we go home and get ready for Christmas and get ready for Kapalua [home of The Sentry, first tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season] to kind of have the momentum of this week."

Scottie Scheffler was pleased with the way he played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, saying (via Golf Digest):

“I'm very proud of how I played... I did a really good job of not trying to force things, not trying to do anything outside of my comfort zone... I'm very pleased with how I putted, I feel like I rolled it solid."

Scottie Scheffler's 2022-2023 season at a glance

The Texan just completed his fifth season on the PGA Tour. This one cemented Scottie Scheffler's rise, which begun the previous year, in the golf world. As a result, he has been ranked number one in the world for most of this time.

The highlights of his season were his two official victories (WM Phoenix Open in February and The PLAYERS Championship in March). However, Scheffler's game did not lose any of its quality for the rest of the season either.

Scheffler played 23 tournaments during the season without missing a single cut. He finished in 21 top 25s, including 17 top 10s, two runner-up finishes and the two aforementioned victories.

Between November 2022 and July 2023, Scheffler strung together 18 official Top 12s (they reach 19 if you include his T2 at the 2022 Hero World Challenge). His worst result of the season was a T45 (The 2022 CJ CUP in South Carolina). Both of those facts just show the incredible level he has displayed on tour.

In addition to his results, Scheffler also tasted victory in The Presidents Cup in 2022 and in the 2023 Hero World Challenge.