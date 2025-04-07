Madelene Sagstrom said that she wished she ran like Charley Hull and did cardio. Her comments came after playing over 100 holes to win the T-Mobile Match Play 2025.
On Sunday, April 6, Sagstrom entered the final round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after posting a 4&2 win over Angel Yin in the semifinal. In the finals, she posted a 1-up win over Lauren Coughlin to register her first LPGA win in five years.
During the post-round interview, Sagstrom was asked about the rigorous schedule where she had been awake since 4:15 a.m. ET.
'I would like to say that it's on my cardio workouts, but it's really not because I don't do cardio," she said, via Asap Sports. "I wish I was like Charley and did a lot of running, but I don't. I think it's just I felt really comfortable with my game this week. I've really trusted the work that me, my coach, Hans, and my whole team with AimPoint, what we've been doing over the years.
"Today, event last week, even though I missed the cut by one, I felt like I'm doing so many good things, so if I just kind of keep getting out of my own way and keep worrying about the results when I'm standing over the ball," she added.
Madelene Sagstrom added that match play helped her play freely and allowed her to hit more risk-averse shots.
How much money did Madelene Sagstrom and Charley Hull earn at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025?
The purse size of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 was $2 million, and Madelene Sagstrom earned $300,000 as a winning share. Charley Hull received $15,657 after the group round exit.
Here's a look at the purse size.
- 1 Madelene Sagstrom: $300,000
- 2 Lauren Coughlin: $189,207
- T3 Ariya Jutanugarn: $121,718
- T3 Angel Yin: $121,718
- T5 Stephanie Kyriacou: $66,298
- T5 Maja Stark: $66,298
- T5 Celine Boutier: $66,298
- T5 Angel Yin: $66,298
- T9 A Lim Kim: $35,932
- T9 Sei Young Kim: $35,932
- T9 Brooke Henderson: $35,932
- T9 Narin An: $35,932
- T9 Ashleigh Buhai: $35,932
- T9 Carlota Ciganda: $35,932
- T9 Nataliya Guseva: $35,932
- T9 Mao Saigo: $35,932
- T17 Nasa Hataoka: $22,300
- T17 Esther Henseleit: $22,300
- T17 Haeran Ryu: $22,300
- T17 Hyo Joo Kim: $22,300
- T17 Sarah Schmelzel: $22,300
- T17 Jenny Shin: $22,300
- T17 Gaby Lopez: $22,300
- T17 Lucy Li: $22,300
- T17 Patty Tavatanakit: $22,300
- T17 Megan Khang: $22,300
- T17 Yealimi Noh: $22,300
- T28 Nelly Korda: $15,657
- T28 Gabriela Ruffels: $15,657
- T28 Hira Naveed: $15,657
- T28 Chanettee Wannasaen: $15,657
- T28 Charley Hull: $15,657
- T28 Leona Maguire: $15,657
- T28 Pajaree Anannarukarn: $15,657
- T35 Jennifer Kupcho: $9,605
- T35 HyeJin Choi: $9,605
- T35 Lydia Ko: $9,605
- T35 Yuna Nishimura: $9,605
- T35 Ayaka Furue: $9,605
- T35 Linnea Strom: $9,605
- T35 Andrea Lee: $9,605
- T35 Peiyun Chien: $9,605
- T35 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $9,605
- T35 Jin Hee Im: $9,605
- T35 Moriya Jutanugarn: $9,605
- T35 Allisen Corpuz: $9,605
- T35 Grace Kim: $9,605
- T35 Ina Yoon: $9,605
- T35 Mi Hyang Lee: $9,605
- T35 Minjee Lee: $9,605
- T35 Albane Valenzuela: $9,605
- T35 Yuka Saso: $9,605
- T53 Brittany Altomare: $6,215
- T53 Ruoning Yin: $6,215
- T53 Auston Kim: $6,215
- T53 Jin Young Ko: $6,215
- T53 Rose Zhang: $6,215
- T58 Danielle Kang: $5,121
- T58 Alexa Pano: $5,121
- T58 Bailey Tardy: $5,121
- T58 Somi Lee: $5,121
- T58 Amy Yang: $5,121
- T58 Jasmine Suwannapura: $5,121
- T58 Hinako Shibuno: $5,121