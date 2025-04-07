Madelene Sagstrom said that she wished she ran like Charley Hull and did cardio. Her comments came after playing over 100 holes to win the T-Mobile Match Play 2025.

On Sunday, April 6, Sagstrom entered the final round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 after posting a 4&2 win over Angel Yin in the semifinal. In the finals, she posted a 1-up win over Lauren Coughlin to register her first LPGA win in five years.

During the post-round interview, Sagstrom was asked about the rigorous schedule where she had been awake since 4:15 a.m. ET.

'I would like to say that it's on my cardio workouts, but it's really not because I don't do cardio," she said, via Asap Sports. "I wish I was like Charley and did a lot of running, but I don't. I think it's just I felt really comfortable with my game this week. I've really trusted the work that me, my coach, Hans, and my whole team with AimPoint, what we've been doing over the years.

"Today, event last week, even though I missed the cut by one, I felt like I'm doing so many good things, so if I just kind of keep getting out of my own way and keep worrying about the results when I'm standing over the ball," she added.

Madelene Sagstrom added that match play helped her play freely and allowed her to hit more risk-averse shots.

How much money did Madelene Sagstrom and Charley Hull earn at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025?

The purse size of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 was $2 million, and Madelene Sagstrom earned $300,000 as a winning share. Charley Hull received $15,657 after the group round exit.

Here's a look at the purse size.

1 Madelene Sagstrom: $300,000

2 Lauren Coughlin: $189,207

T3 Ariya Jutanugarn: $121,718

T3 Angel Yin: $121,718

T5 Stephanie Kyriacou: $66,298

T5 Maja Stark: $66,298

T5 Celine Boutier: $66,298

T5 Angel Yin: $66,298

T9 A Lim Kim: $35,932

T9 Sei Young Kim: $35,932

T9 Brooke Henderson: $35,932

T9 Narin An: $35,932

T9 Ashleigh Buhai: $35,932

T9 Carlota Ciganda: $35,932

T9 Nataliya Guseva: $35,932

T9 Mao Saigo: $35,932

T17 Nasa Hataoka: $22,300

T17 Esther Henseleit: $22,300

T17 Haeran Ryu: $22,300

T17 Hyo Joo Kim: $22,300

T17 Sarah Schmelzel: $22,300

T17 Jenny Shin: $22,300

T17 Gaby Lopez: $22,300

T17 Lucy Li: $22,300

T17 Patty Tavatanakit: $22,300

T17 Megan Khang: $22,300

T17 Yealimi Noh: $22,300

T28 Nelly Korda: $15,657

T28 Gabriela Ruffels: $15,657

T28 Hira Naveed: $15,657

T28 Chanettee Wannasaen: $15,657

T28 Charley Hull: $15,657

T28 Leona Maguire: $15,657

T28 Pajaree Anannarukarn: $15,657

T35 Jennifer Kupcho: $9,605

T35 HyeJin Choi: $9,605

T35 Lydia Ko: $9,605

T35 Yuna Nishimura: $9,605

T35 Ayaka Furue: $9,605

T35 Linnea Strom: $9,605

T35 Andrea Lee: $9,605

T35 Peiyun Chien: $9,605

T35 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $9,605

T35 Jin Hee Im: $9,605

T35 Moriya Jutanugarn: $9,605

T35 Allisen Corpuz: $9,605

T35 Grace Kim: $9,605

T35 Ina Yoon: $9,605

T35 Mi Hyang Lee: $9,605

T35 Minjee Lee: $9,605

T35 Albane Valenzuela: $9,605

T35 Yuka Saso: $9,605

T53 Brittany Altomare: $6,215

T53 Ruoning Yin: $6,215

T53 Auston Kim: $6,215

T53 Jin Young Ko: $6,215

T53 Rose Zhang: $6,215

T58 Danielle Kang: $5,121

T58 Alexa Pano: $5,121

T58 Bailey Tardy: $5,121

T58 Somi Lee: $5,121

T58 Amy Yang: $5,121

T58 Jasmine Suwannapura: $5,121

T58 Hinako Shibuno: $5,121

