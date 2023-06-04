“With the crutches”: Fans react as Tiger Woods appears in public for the first time post-surgery for Charlie Woods’ tournament

Tiger Woods was recently seen in a golf cart at the Palm Beach Gardens to attend his son Charlie Woods' tournament. This was Woods' first appearance in public since his ankle surgery in April and fans were excited to see the golfer out and about again.

Woods has had a tough couple of years, struggling with a leg injury after a disastrous car accident in early 2021. While he has played in some events after recovering from the accident, his presence on the PGA Tour is dwindling. He had to withdraw from the Masters earlier this year as well.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on social media after Tiger Woods was spotted at his son's tournament:

TWLEGION @TWlegion — Tiger Woods was spotted out and about in a golf cart for the first time post ankle surgery yesterday in Palm Beach Gardens to take in Charlie's tournament

(📸: mdmesq) #SIGHTING

"Ankle surgery. Damnnnn I hope all is well tiger! Good luck Charlie!!!"

🦋Colléén🦋 @SportsFamsRock damnnnn I hope all is well tiger! Good luck Charlie!!!

"@TigerWoods is the goat. He doesn’t anything else to prove. Now he’s being a goat father and passing his legacy on to Charlie."

Jhpeterman @Jhpeterman81 @TigerWoods is the goat. He doesn't anything else to prove. Now he's being a goat father and passing his legacy on to Charlie.

"With the crutches."

However, some fans seemed to question whether it was actually Tiger Woods in the picture or not.

"Looks legit howev I am questioning the hairline on the back of neck?"

Phil Castro ⛳ @philctampa Looks legit howev I am questioning the hairline on the back of neck?

"that's not Tiger."

"Wearing under Armour sneakers. It's not him."

"That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like" - Tiger Woods on recalibrating his expectations after injury struggles

Tiger Woods pulled out of the 2023 Masters due to a foot injury which meant he was unable to walk the course. Later, it was revealed that Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure 'to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture'.

Speaking about his leg injury at the Masters, Woods said (via PGA Tour):

“I’m very lucky to have this leg. It’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that."

However, Tiger Woods has acknowledged that he might not have too many tournaments left ahead of him.

“That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's okay. I'm okay with that.”

Given his extensive problems with injuries since 2021, it's understandable why fans cherish every public sighting of the legendary golfer.

