With Scottie Scheffler & Xander Schauffele yet to peak this season, ex-pro sees Europe's Ryder Cup chances getting slim

In the wake of Rory McIlroy's remarkable victory at The Masters, former Irish golf star Paul McGinley weighed in on the upcoming Ryder Cup on PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM. The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held in September at the iconic Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York.

The American Team will feature some of the most recent major champions, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and likely Bryson DeChambeau as well. McGinley argued that the 2025 Ryder Cup will be one of the most difficult challenges the European team has ever faced. McGinley's comments were posted on X by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's official handle, along with a video of him.

"This challenge of trying to win at Bethpage is probably the biggest any away team has ever faced." On the heels of @McIlroyRory Masters victory, @mcginleygolf talks with Taylor Zarzour about the difficult task @RyderCupEurope will have in September at Bethpage Black," read the caption.

McGinley noted the strong form of some of the top European players so far in 2025 and hoped they can continue the strong play into the fall. He also mentioned how the top American players likely haven't played their best yet this year and that the 2025 Ryder Cup will be a difficult challenge.

"Americans are going to come stronger," McGinley said. "We haven't seen the best of Scottie [Scheffler] this season yes, or Xander [Schauffele], as I say in particular. They're going to be coming into the stride as he season goes on, as both of them recover from injuries and a slow start to the season..."

Both Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele missed time at the beginning of the season due to injury. Scheffler cut his hand while making dinner on Christmas, causing the start of his season to be delayed until the end of January.

Xander Schauffele missed roughly two months at the beginning of 2025 due to an intercostal strain and a slight cartilage tear he sustained during the offseason. Both had strong finishes at The Masters last weekend.

Which players are certain to be on the Ryder Cup teams?

Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley at the ear To Go event (via Getty)

Each Ryder Cup team will feature 12 players, with six making the team automatically through the point system and the remaining six being chosen by the captains. A handful of players from both teams are almost guaranteed to get selected through their points tally.

For the Americans, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Bryson DeChambeau all have more than 8,000 points, making them eligible to earn a spot without needing a captain's pick. At the time of writing, the seventh spot in the points is held by Brian Harman, who has 4754.29 points.

The fifth and sixth spots are held by Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy. Henley has more than 7,000 points, while McNealy is only 30.92 points ahead of Brian Harman.

For the Europeans, Rory McIlroy is far ahead of the field in terms of points, with more than 2800 points. Tyrell Hatton has over 900 points, while Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Ludvig Aberg all have more than 800 points and are inside the top six in points.

There are 14 players with more than 400 points who are trying to fight into the top six and will be vying for captain's picks as the Ryder Cup approaches.

