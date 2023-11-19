The DP World Tour recently came to an end, and Shane Lowry reflected on his 2023 season. The DP World Tour Championship saw Lowry finish T18, with an overall score of -11 under par.

Needless to say, it has been quite a season for the golfer. From the Ryder Cup to the Irish Open, it has been an up and down season for him.

Shane Lowry played for the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The European team won the biennial tournament, and Lowry went 1-1-1 through his run.

Reminiscing about his memorable year, Lowry posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Another year in the books. The end of my 15th season on Tour. Full of ups and downs but without doubt a bucket list year for me. Winning the Ryder cup the way we did in Rome was a dream come true."

His top finish this year came at the Irish Open, where he came solo third. He also had a T12 finish at the PGA Championship. Lowry ended this year ranked 35th in the world.

"I know my results individually could be better and I will work hard over the winter to improve and come out firing in 2024. Thanks to all my family, my team and people who have supported me this year and see you all in the new year," he added.

Shane Lowry reminisces memorable 2023 Ryder Cup, talks about future generation of Ryder Cup players

The Ryder Cup might have been one of the biggest highlights of Shane Lowry's 2023 season. The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup resulted in one of the biggest victories for the European team.

Considered to be a controversial pick, the 36-year-old shared an emotional moment on winning the Ryder Cup. He said this was one of his biggest dreams that came true.

He posted on X:

"Will be forever grateful for this man putting his faith in me and allowing me to fulfil one of my biggest dreams. Thank You so much for trusting me. This is my dream, honestly."

With a memorable season behind him, Shane Lowry will now look to focus on the 2024 season.