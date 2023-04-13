Earlier this year, Jon Rahm had cleared rumors of him joining LIV Golf that he doesn't have any plans of leaving the PGA Tour. He also appreciated the efforts of the Tour to improve the game in the right direction.

Rahm was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

“Yeah, I mean, I think we all know where we stand. There’s still going to be players that choose to transition to LIV is my guess. But for a lot of us, I think we see the direction the PGA Tour is going towards, right? I mean, they’re making the necessary changes to adapt to the new age and I think it’s better for everybody.”

LIV Golf emerged as a threat to the established PGA Tour when it lured a lot of prominent faces with hefty contracts. This forced the PGA Tour to make some drastic changes like elevating the purse size of some events and making sure that the top field competes in these tournaments.

Ahead of The Players Championship last month, the World No. 1 said that these changes were due to the Saudi-backed Tour and that the professionals should be grateful to them to an extent.

Rahm said:

"I mean, without that, without LIV golf, this wouldn't have happened. So to an extent, we should be thankful. This threat has made the PGA Tour want to change things, and I think I said it last week as well.

"I wish it didn't come to the PGA Tour being under fire from somebody else to make those changes and make things better for the players. But I guess it is what we needed, so yeah, it is because of LIV golf, otherwise, we wouldn't have seen any of this."

What's next for Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm practices at Harbour Town Golf Links ahead of the 2023 RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm will be teeing off on Thursday, April 13, at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina for the 2023 RBC Heritage. RBC Heritage is also one of the PGA Tour's elevated designated events with a purse size of $20 million.

The World No. 1 is once again the favorite to win this week given his brilliant run so far this year. Rahm has already won four titles this year and is coming to RBC Heritage with a win at the 2023 Masters last week.

Apart from Rahm, most of the top-ranked players will be competing this week. However, Rory McIlroy has pulled out of the RBC Heritage due to undisclosed reasons.

Playing field for RBC Heritage

Here's the playing field for the 2023 RBC Heritage:

