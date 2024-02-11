WM Phoenix Open halts alcohol sales and shuts entrances amid huge influx of golf fans at the course

The WM Phoenix Open was forced to halt the alcohol sales and close the gates after the crowd became uncontrollable on Saturday, February 10.

Fans started entering through the TPC Scottsdale gates at 7 a.m. local time as usual, but as the day progressed, the venue became overcrowded, and many didn't get their tickets scanned before entering. Videos on social media surfaced where fans could be seen doing wild things like flipping into bunkers, sliding on the course slopes, and mud.

As a result, the WM Phoenix Open had to close the gates around 2 p.m. local time and release a statement on X that read:

"Due to larger than usual crowds, the WM Phoenix Open entrance gates are temporarily closed and shuttle service to the event is on hold. Shuttle service back to parking lots will remain running. Regularly check our channels for updates."

Fans were not happy with the alcohol ban and kept on screaming 'We want beer!' chants for the next couple of hours.

The WM Phoenix, also known as the People's Open, has a big history of insane fans, especially on the 16th-hole grandstand of the TPC Scottsdale. Under the effect of alcohol, crowds have gone wild in the past as well, but this time, it became pretty unmanageable for the organizers.

Earlier, the tee times were delayed on Thursday due to inclement weather, and then the frost affected the Friday round. This resulted in incomplete rounds on all three days. Now, the players will have to play as many as 30 holes on the final day at the TPC Scottsdale.

Nick Taylor leads at the WM Phoenix Open ahead of Sunday

Currently, Nick Taylor is leading after three days of the weather-affected WM Phoenix Open. He was through six holes for the third round and was aggregating at 13-under after playing 42 holes.

Speaking in the post-round interview, last year's runner-up reflected on the start and said, as per ASAP Sports:

"It felt like we waited every shot so it was pretty long, but it was nice to make a long putt there and make birdie when I feel like I kind of let one go on 3. But it was a good start."

Taylor is one shot ahead of Sahith Theegala who shot 64 in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open. Both are in the same group alongside Andrew Novak for the third round, which will resume play at 6:10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Here are the players leading at the WM Phoenix Open after three days:

1: Nick Taylor: -13

2: Sahith Theegala: -12

T3: Doug Ghim: -11

T3: Andrew Novak: -11

5: Jordan Spieth: -10

T6: Harris English: -9

T6: Davis Thompson: -9

T6: Charley Hoffman: -9

T6: Cameron Young: -9

T10: Billy Horschel: -8

T10: Wyndham Clark: -8

T10: Jake Knapp: -8

T10: Si Woo Kim: -8

T10: Sam Burns: -8

T10: Kurt Kitayama: -8

T10: Justin Thomas: -8

T10: Scottie Scheffler: -8

T10: Maverick McNealy: -8